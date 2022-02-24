Husker hoops coach Fred Hoiberg will return next season, Alberts says

Fred Hoiberg will return as the Nebraska men's basketball coach next season.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move during his monthly radio appearance Thursday night.

Much like football coach Scott Frost, Hoiberg will restructure his contract moving forward, Alberts said.

Hoiberg's salary next season will go from $3.5 million to $3.25 million. The coach will also give up a $500,000 retention bonus due to him.

Perhaps most importantly to the NU athletic department, Hoiberg's buyout will be reduced from $18.5 million to $11 million.

And, like football, Hoiberg will have undisclosed "metrics" he and the team will have to meet next season.

"Fred, as we continued meeting and talking about the future of men's basketball, I asked him for some vision and some planning, and what can we do in our program to change," Alberts said.

"Because we can't continue doing this."

Nebraska, 7-20 this season with four regular-season games remaining, has suffered three consecutive 20-plus loss seasons under Hoiberg. Those are the only three such seasons in program history.

Under Hoiberg, NU is 21-66 overall, 1-30 in road games, 6-49 in Big Ten regular season games, and 7-59 against high-major competition.

This year's team with what was thought to be an upgrade in talent on the roster, is 1-15 in Big Ten play.

"I appreciate the confidence that Trev Alberts and University leadership has shown in me," Hoiberg said in a statement. "Our results on the court have not been what anyone would have hoped, but I am more committed than ever to building a successful basketball program at Nebraska."

The parallels in Alberts' work with Nebraska's football and basketball programs are aplenty.

Like football and Scott Frost, Alberts said he's been meeting weekly with Hoiberg. Like with Frost, Alberts asked Hoiberg for a plan going forward, in addition to the restructuring of his contract.

And like Frost, it appears Hoiberg will make significant changes to how Nebraska basketball operates once the season is over.

Hoiberg sold Alberts on his plan, the athletic director said.

"The reality is that football has some tangible momentum. And there's been a willingness to change," Alberts said. "And I sense some similar attributes with Fred, and a significant desire — Fred wants to be here. He's determined to be successful, and you have to start with that."

-----

"I believe in Fred, and I'm looking forward to the changes that he makes," Alberts said. "Those changes will be his to make, and they will be on his timeline. I want to be clear about that as well."

-----

"As I said when I was hired three years ago, it is an honor to be the men’s basketball coach at the University of Nebraska, and I am excited to continue to lead the Husker program This has always been a special place to me and my family, and we have grown to love the Lincoln community in our time here.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.