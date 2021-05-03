 Skip to main content
Husker hoops bolsters point guard depth with addition of McPherson
Husker hoops bolsters point guard depth with addition of McPherson

Quaran McPherson

Quaran McPherson, a Class of 2021 guard from Woodstock (Conn.) Academy, committed to the Nebraska men's basketball team on Monday.

The Nebraska men's basketball team added another piece to its backcourt Monday when Class of 2021 point guard Quaran McPherson committed to the Huskers.

A 6-foot-4, 180-pound point guard, McPherson is a Queens, New York, native who recently completed a post-graduate season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.

McPherson is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals. He chose the Huskers over offers from St. John's, Providence, and Iona.

McPherson is familiar with Nebraska's coaching staff, having received a scholarship offer from St. John's while NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih was with the Red Storm.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com

