Husker hoops bolsters point guard depth with addition of McPherson

The Nebraska men's basketball team added another piece to its backcourt Monday when Class of 2021 point guard Quaran McPherson committed to the Huskers.

A 6-foot-4, 180-pound point guard, McPherson is a Queens, New York, native who recently completed a post-graduate season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.

McPherson is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals. He chose the Huskers over offers from St. John's, Providence, and Iona.

McPherson is familiar with Nebraska's coaching staff, having received a scholarship offer from St. John's while NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih was with the Red Storm.

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.