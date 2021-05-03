Husker hoops bolsters point guard depth with addition of McPherson

The Nebraska men's basketball team added another piece to its backcourt Monday when Class of 2021 point guard Quaran McPherson committed to the Huskers.
A 6-foot-4, 180-pound point guard, McPherson is a Queens, New York, native who recently completed a post-graduate season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.
McPherson is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals. He chose the Huskers over offers from St. John's, Providence, and Iona.
McPherson is familiar with Nebraska's coaching staff, having received a scholarship offer from St. John's while NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih was with the Red Storm.
