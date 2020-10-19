 Skip to main content
Husker hoops among five finalists for five-star 2021 prospect McGowens
topical

Husker hoops among five finalists for five-star 2021 prospect McGowens

The Nebraska men's basketball team is in the running to land one of the top players in the 2021 recruiting class.

Bryce McGowens, who recently decommitted from Florida State and reopened his recruitment, included the Huskers in his final five schools Monday, along with the Seminoles, LSU, Michigan and Georgia.

Nebraska has a couple of built-in advantages in recruiting McGowens. His older brother, Trey, is a junior for the Huskers who was recently granted immediate eligibility. And NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, Nebraska's lead recruiter, has long been familiar with the family.

The younger McGowens, a 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard/forward, is ranked as the No. 23 player nationally by Rivals, no. 26 by 247 Sports, and No. 25 in the 247 Sports composite rankings. ESPN lists him as the No. 33 player in the class.

Nebraska has never landed a five-star basketball recruit right out of high school. Former Husker forward Isaac Copeland was a five-star prospect in his high school days before starting his career at Georgetown before transferring to Lincoln.

Check back for updates to this story

Nebraska basketball recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

