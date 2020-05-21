You are the owner of this article.
Husker hoops adds walk-on Ohio guard Chris McGraw to roster
Husker hoops adds walk-on Ohio guard Chris McGraw to roster

A walk-on guard is the latest addition to the Nebraska men's basketball team.

Chris McGraw, a Columbus, Ohio, native, is a 5-foot-11 guard who spent his freshman season as a walk-on at Ohio University in 2018-19 before transferring to Division III Otterbein (Ohio) University last season.

He was added to Nebraska's online roster Thursday.

McGraw didn't play for Otterbein last season because of injury.

At Ohio, McGraw appeared in five games, playing a total of six minutes, before transferring back to Otterbein.

Before going to Ohio, McGraw spent a postgraduate year at Hargrave Military Academy, where he crossed paths with another future Husker, transfer guard Trey McGowens.

McGraw played his high school basketball at Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, about 10 miles from the Otterbein campus.

He joins Brett Porter and Jace Piatkowski as walk-ons on NU's roster.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

