Husker hoops adds walk-on guard from Ohio

The Nebraska men's basketball team has added a walk-on guard to its 2020-21 roster.

Chris McGraw, a Columbus, Ohio, native, is a 5-foot-11 guard who spent his freshman season as a walk-on at Ohio University in 2018-19 before transferring to Division III Otterbein (Ohio) University last season.

He was added to Nebraska's online roster Thursday.

McGraw didn't play for Otterbein last season because of injury.

At Ohio, McGraw appeared in five games, playing a total of six minutes, before transferring back to Otterbein.

Before going to Ohio, McGraw spent a postgraduate year at Hargrave Military Academy, where he crossed paths with another future Husker, transfer guard Trey McGowens.

McGraw played his high school basketball at Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, about 10 miles from the Otterbein campus.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

