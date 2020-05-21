You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker hoops adds walk-on guard from Ohio
View Comments
topical

Husker hoops adds walk-on guard from Ohio

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska men's basketball logo 2014

The Nebraska men's basketball team has added a walk-on guard to its 2020-21 roster.

Chris McGraw, a Columbus, Ohio, native, is a 5-foot-11 guard who spent his freshman season as a walk-on at Ohio University in 2018-19 before transferring to Division III Otterbein (Ohio) University last season.

He was added to Nebraska's online roster Thursday.

McGraw didn't play for Otterbein last season because of injury.

At Ohio, McGraw appeared in five games, playing a total of six minutes, before transferring back to Otterbein.

Before going to Ohio, McGraw spent a postgraduate year at Hargrave Military Academy, where he crossed paths with another future Husker, transfer guard Trey McGowens.

McGraw played his high school basketball at Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, about 10 miles from the Otterbein campus.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News