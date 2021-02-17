 Skip to main content
Husker hoops adds Tuesday game against Penn State as remaining schedule comes into focus
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.16

Nebraska added a Feb. 23 game against Penn State to its schedule as the final weeks of the season begin to come into focus.

 Julio Cortez, Associated Press

The Nebraska men's basketball team will host Penn State on Tuesday as the Huskers' remaining schedule begins to come into focus.

The matchup with the Nittany Lions is the makeup date for the teams' Jan. 30 matchup that was postponed because of Nebraska's COVID-19 pause.

NU played at Penn State on Sunday before heading to Maryland for back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday.

The game doesn't yet have a start time, but it will be televised on BTN.

The matchup means three of Nebraska's six postponed games have been rescheduled, with more likely on the way soon.

NU coach Fred Hoiberg on Tuesday revealed what the Huskers' schedule may look like over the next few weeks.

Nebraska is set to host Purdue on Saturday. Then the Penn State contest will likely start a run of NU playing almost every other day up until the Big Ten Tournament, which begins March 10.

"Our guys, they're completely exhausted right now. We've got to find a way to muster up the energy, put this one behind us, and give everything we got," Hoiberg said after Tuesday's loss to Maryland.

"I think we get two days off after (the Purdue game) before we finish off with every other day again all the way up through the Big Ten tournament.

Nebraska still has home games to make up against Minnesota and No. 4 Iowa, and a road game to reschedule at Purdue.

That's in addition to Wednesday's game against Maryland, the Saturday home matchup with Purdue, next week's game against Penn State, and one game each against Rutgers, Illinois, and Northwestern.

In total, Nebraska still has nine games to try to squeeze into a 20-day window.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

