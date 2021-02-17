Husker hoops adds Tuesday game against Penn State as remaining schedule comes into focus

The Nebraska men's basketball team will host Penn State on Tuesday as the Huskers' remaining schedule begins to come into focus.

The matchup with the Nittany Lions is the makeup date for the teams' Jan. 30 matchup that was postponed because of Nebraska's COVID-19 pause.

NU played at Penn State on Sunday before heading to Maryland for back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday.

The game doesn't yet have a start time, but it will be televised on BTN.

The matchup means three of Nebraska's six postponed games have been rescheduled, with more likely on the way soon.

NU coach Fred Hoiberg on Tuesday revealed what the Huskers' schedule may look like over the next few weeks.

Nebraska is set to host Purdue on Saturday. Then the Penn State contest will likely start a run of NU playing almost every other day up until the Big Ten Tournament, which begins March 10.

"Our guys, they're completely exhausted right now. We've got to find a way to muster up the energy, put this one behind us, and give everything we got," Hoiberg said after Tuesday's loss to Maryland.