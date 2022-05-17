 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS

Husker hoops adds SMU transfer guard Emmanuel Bandoumel

  • 0
SMU Houston Basketball

SMU guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (5) drives to the basket against Houston on Feb. 27 in Houston. Bandoumel committed to Nebraska on Tuesday.

 Associated Press file photo

The Nebraska men's basketball team has made the final addition to its roster.

Emmanuel Bandoumel, a senior transfer guard from SMU, announced Tuesday night on social media he would play his final season in Lincoln for Fred Hoiberg.

Bandoumel spent three seasons with the Mustangs, starting 68 of the 80 career games he played for SMU.

As a senior in 2021-22, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard averaged 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 36% from the field and 35% from three-point range. Nearly two-thirds of Bandoumel's shot attempts came from beyond the arc, and he provided SMU with a willing defender on the other end of the floor.

"Emmanuel gives us another guard with positional size on the perimeter," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "Defensively, he has the size and athleticism to guard several spots which matches up well with our other backcourt players."

Bandoumel, a Quebec City, Quebec, native, declared for the NBA Draft in late April while keeping the option open to return for another year of school. 

People are also reading…

He entered the transfer portal on May 2, one day after the deadline for players to enter and be immediately eligible for the 2022-23 season without a waiver from the NCAA.

However, Bandoumel graduated from SMU last week and will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

SMU went 24-9 last season, finishing second behind Houston in the American Athletic Conference before falling to Washington State in the second round of the NIT. The Mustangs were 54-26 in Bandoumel's three seasons with the program.

Bandoumel is the third transfer to join the Huskers this offseason, joining Sam Griesel and Alabama forward Juwan Gary.

"In Sam, Juwan and Emmanuel, I think we’ve added three players from the portal who will help us defensively with their length and size," Hoiberg said.

The addition of Bandoumel brings into further focus the makeup of Nebraska's roster in Fred Hoiberg's fourth season. 

While the Huskers are currently two players over the NCAA-mandated 13-scholarship limit, NU has recruited a forward in  Gary and a guard in Emmanuel that would be the likely replacements for Lat Mayen and Trey McGowens, who have not announced publicly whether or not they will return to Nebraska for their COVID seasons.

The Huskers will begin summer workouts in early June.

+1 
Emmanuel Bandoumel

Bandoumel

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News