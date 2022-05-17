Husker hoops adds SMU transfer guard Emmanuel Bandoumel

The Nebraska men's basketball team has made the final addition to its roster.

Emmanuel Bandoumel, a senior transfer guard from SMU, announced Tuesday night on social media he would play his final season in Lincoln for Fred Hoiberg.

Bandoumel spent three seasons with the Mustangs, starting 68 of the 80 career games he played for SMU.

As a senior in 2021-22, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard averaged 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 36% from the field and 35% from three-point range. Nearly two-thirds of Bandoumel's shot attempts came from beyond the arc, and he provided SMU with a willing defender on the other end of the floor.

"Emmanuel gives us another guard with positional size on the perimeter," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "Defensively, he has the size and athleticism to guard several spots which matches up well with our other backcourt players."

Bandoumel, a Quebec City, Quebec, native, declared for the NBA Draft in late April while keeping the option open to return for another year of school.

He entered the transfer portal on May 2, one day after the deadline for players to enter and be immediately eligible for the 2022-23 season without a waiver from the NCAA.

However, Bandoumel graduated from SMU last week and will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

SMU went 24-9 last season, finishing second behind Houston in the American Athletic Conference before falling to Washington State in the second round of the NIT. The Mustangs were 54-26 in Bandoumel's three seasons with the program.

Bandoumel is the third transfer to join the Huskers this offseason, joining Sam Griesel and Alabama forward Juwan Gary.

"In Sam, Juwan and Emmanuel, I think we’ve added three players from the portal who will help us defensively with their length and size," Hoiberg said.

The addition of Bandoumel brings into further focus the makeup of Nebraska's roster in Fred Hoiberg's fourth season.

While the Huskers are currently two players over the NCAA-mandated 13-scholarship limit, NU has recruited a forward in Gary and a guard in Emmanuel that would be the likely replacements for Lat Mayen and Trey McGowens, who have not announced publicly whether or not they will return to Nebraska for their COVID seasons.

The Huskers will begin summer workouts in early June.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

