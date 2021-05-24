Husker hoops adds Shannan Lum to newly created position: Recruiting coordinator

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has a new position and new staffer in his men's basketball program.

Hoiberg and NU on Monday morning announced the hiring of Shannan Lum as the Huskers' recruiting coordinator, a newly created role.

Lum joins Nebraska after spending the past two seasons as the director of video for the California women's basketball program.

She is the second woman to have the recruiting coordinator title at a men's Power Five basketball program and the first woman of Asian American and Pacific Islander descent, according to a news release.

Before she was at Cal, she spent two seasons as an intern for Stanford's women's basketball program and head coach Tara VanDerveer. She's a St. John's graduate and worked for the men's basketball program there while she was in school, which means she was part of the Red Storm program at the same time as Husker assistant Matt Abdelmassih.