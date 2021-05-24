 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker hoops adds Shannan Lum to newly created position: Recruiting coordinator
0 comments
topical
HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS

Husker hoops adds Shannan Lum to newly created position: Recruiting coordinator

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has a new position and new staffer in his men's basketball program. 

Hoiberg and NU on Monday morning announced the hiring of Shannan Lum as the Huskers' recruiting coordinator, a newly created role. 

Lum joins Nebraska after spending the past two seasons as the director of video for the California women's basketball program. 

She is the second woman to have the recruiting coordinator title at a men's Power Five basketball program and the first woman of Asian American and Pacific Islander descent, according to a news release. 

Before she was at Cal, she spent two seasons as an intern for Stanford's women's basketball program and head coach Tara VanDerveer. She's a St. John's graduate and worked for the men's basketball program there while she was in school, which means she was part of the Red Storm program at the same time as Husker assistant Matt Abdelmassih. 

“Shannan brings experience working for both the Pac-12 and Big East programs, and she provides our staff another valuable perspective," Hoiberg said in a statement. "Her background in coaching and operations will enhance our basketball staff in-game preparation as well. When we evaluated our entire program following the season, we wanted to enhance player development as well as look for opportunities to take advantage of the changing recruiting landscape.

"The addition of Shannan to our staff is another step in the process as we look for ways to elevate our program.”

According to the release, Lum will assist the NU coaching staff in both opponent scout and self-scouting and also game preparation. In addition, she'll oversee the ever-expanding transfer landscape in college basketball for NU, "including implementing and managing NU's recruiting database." 

Shannan Lum

Lum

 Marcus Edwards

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News