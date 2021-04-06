Husker hoops adds former Chicago assistant Loenser, shifts Sadler to new role

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced Tuesday that former Chicago Bulls assistant coach Nate Loenser was joining the team as an assistant coach.

Loenser will be a full-time assistant while Doc Sadler, the former NU head coach who has been on Fred Hoiberg's staff for the last two seasons, will shift into the special assistant to the head coach role vacated by Bobby Lutz when Lutz left Nebraska to pursue other coaching opportunities.

This will be Loenser's third time working on one of Hoiberg's coaching staffs.

"I believe that he is the best player development guy I have worked with," Hoiberg said in a news release. "He was a valuable member of our staff that won a pair of Big 12 Tournament titles in Ames. ... He has earned the respect of players around the (NBA) because of his ability to relate with players, and to help them reach their goals."

Known for his offensive acument and ability to develop players, Loenser spent five seasons with the Bulls, working as an assistant under Hoiberg and Jim Boylen. He was also the head coach of the Bulls' G League team, the Windy City Bulls, in 2016-17.