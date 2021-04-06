Husker hoops adds former Chicago assistant Loenser, shifts Sadler to new role

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced Tuesday that former Chicago Bulls assistant coach Nate Loenser was joining the team as an assistant coach.
Loenser will be a full-time assistant while Doc Sadler, the former NU head coach who has been on Fred Hoiberg's staff for the last two seasons, will shift into the special assistant to the head coach role vacated by Bobby Lutz when Lutz left Nebraska to pursue other coaching opportunities.
This will be Loenser's third time working on one of Hoiberg's coaching staffs.
"I believe that he is the best player development guy I have worked with," Hoiberg said in a news release. "He was a valuable member of our staff that won a pair of Big 12 Tournament titles in Ames. ... He has earned the respect of players around the (NBA) because of his ability to relate with players, and to help them reach their goals."
Known for his offensive acument and ability to develop players, Loenser spent five seasons with the Bulls, working as an assistant under Hoiberg and Jim Boylen. He was also the head coach of the Bulls' G League team, the Windy City Bulls, in 2016-17.
While with the Bulls, Loenser worked with 2021 NBA All-Star Zach Lavine, among others.
"Nate was my guy. He's a great, sincere guy who helped me a lot with my game — both on the court and off," Lavine said in a statement. "He's very into his job and takes it extremely serious, and will do anything for the program and for the players. I'm very happy for him. You guys are getting a good one."
Loenser first joined Hoiberg's Iowa State staff in 2013 as a graduate assistant, and worked in a variety of roles for the Cyclones, including as ISU's director of player development in 2014-15.
He also spent six seasons at Southern Mississippi under Larry Eustachy, and was a high school coach in Iowa before joining Hoiberg's staff in 2013.
A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Loenser attended the same high school as Nebraska football great Trev Alberts. He attended college at Iowa State, playing baseball for the Cyclones in 2001, the final year of the program's existence.
