Husker hoops adds five transfers on first day of signing period

A second Kobe entered the fray when Wisconsin transfer Kobe King was announced just before 11 a.m.

King was Wisconsin's leading scorer this season before announcing in January he was leaving the program. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 games this season for the badgers, and his scoring averaged jumped to 12.6 points per game in nine Big Ten games.

King is expected to apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"He is a tough, versatile guard who can score in a variety of ways and is a very good finisher at the rim. Kobe is a hard-nosed defender and can guard multiple positions," Hoiberg said. "He knows how to win and what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten Conference. Kobe has a great work ethic and will continue to enhance his overall game."

The final piece of the class fell into place shortly before noon as Lat Mayen signed.

Mayen, who redshirted in his first season at TCU before an injury-shortened second season, spent last year at Chipola College in Florida.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pounder averaged 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season, shooting 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range.