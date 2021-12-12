Husker freshman Breidenbach likely to miss remainder of season with leg injury

Wilhelm Breidenbach will likely miss the rest of the season with a leg injury suffered against Michigan, the Nebraska men's basketball team announced Sunday.

Breidenbach limped off the court with about 11 minutes to play Tuesday against the Wolverines and didn't return. He also didn't travel to Atlanta for NU's game against Auburn while receiving multiple medical opinions on his injury.

"It is disappointing to see Wilhelm’s season end this early because of an injury," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "He was an important part of our rotation and impacted the game in a number of ways. Knowing the competitor that he is, Wilhelm will attack his rehab and come back stronger than ever.”

A 6-foot-10, 227-pound forward from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Breidenbach had played in each of Nebraska’s first 10 games, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Hoiberg has praised the freshman's work ethic and hard-nosed style throughout the season, saying he was one of the only Husker players to show any fight in Nebraska's 35-point loss to Michigan.