Husker forward Walker suspended for violation of team and NCAA rules while at Tennessee

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will be without one of its frontcourt pieces for more than half of the 2020-21 season.
Junior forward Derrick Walker was suspended for 16 games by the NCAA, the Huskers announced Wednesday morning, for a violation of team and NCAA rules while Walker was playing for Tennessee in 2018-19.
Walker's suspension is for half a season (15.5 games, rounded up to 16). The NCAA based its suspension on a “normal” 31-game season, which accounts for the length of Walker’s suspension.
However, Nebraska can only play a maximum of 27 regular-season games this season, and will likely play fewer, as the coronavirus pandemic has already thrown college basketball scheduling into disarray.
"Since arriving at Nebraska, Derrick Walker has been phenomenal at owning up to a mistake he made prior to coming here. He was transparent throughout the recruiting process and acknowledged his mistake. In turn, we told him confidently we would support and fight for him," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "In our opinion, the penalty should accurately reflect half of the abbreviated 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to be 27 games. We have made that case with the NCAA, but at this point the 16-game penalty stands. A lot of hard work went into this from many people at the university, and I thank them for their efforts."
There is a chance Walker's suspension could be shortened through an appeal, but that is expected to be a long shot. If the suspension stands, the earliest Walker could return would be Nebraska's Jan. 24 game at Iowa.
Because the appeal process is ongoing, Hoiberg's statement Wednesday morning will likely be his only comment until the matter is fully resolved.
Walker has already sat out one season after transferring from Tennessee to Nebraska in May of 2019.
The Kansas City, Missouri, native appeared in 30 games as a sophomore for Tennessee’s 2018-19 Sweet 16 team, averaging 5.3 minutes per game and shooting 53% from the floor.
As a freshman, Walker averaged 8.8 minutes and 2.2 points per game.
The 6-foot-8, 232-pound forward emerged as a vocal leader on last year’s Nebraska squad, both in practice and from the bench during games. He was expected to bolster a Husker frontcourt this season that was dramatically short on depth in 2019-20.
"Regardless of the outcome of any further appeals, we will continue to support Derrick and get him as ready as possible for when he is eligible to compete," Hoiberg said. "I know Derrick is in a much better place today than when he arrived at Nebraska, and he is a valuable member of our team on and off the court."
