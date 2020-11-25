Husker forward Walker suspended for violation of team and NCAA rules while at Tennessee

"Since arriving at Nebraska, Derrick Walker has been phenomenal at owning up to a mistake he made prior to coming here. He was transparent throughout the recruiting process and acknowledged his mistake. In turn, we told him confidently we would support and fight for him," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "In our opinion, the penalty should accurately reflect half of the abbreviated 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to be 27 games. We have made that case with the NCAA, but at this point the 16-game penalty stands. A lot of hard work went into this from many people at the university, and I thank them for their efforts."