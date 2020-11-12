Husker forward Arop to miss season; McGowens to announce decision Friday morning

Sophomore forward Akol Arop will miss the 2020-21 season after undergoing knee surgery, the Nebraska men's basketball team announced Thursday.
The Creighton Prep graduate had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee last week to address chronic issues with the knee. The surgery was successful, and Arop now faces a six-month recovery.
"It is disappointing because Akol has worked hard in the gym improving his game in the offseason," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "Knowing his work ethic, he will dedicate himself to getting back to 100% and have a complete recovery."
The 6-foot-5, 203-pound Arop saw his role increase as last season went on, playing at least 20 minutes in each of Nebraska's final three games. He played a season-high 23 minutes in the season finale against Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament, and finished the season averaging 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Those final three games accounted for more than half of his 114 total minutes played, nearly half of his 22 total points, and 43% of his total rebounds.
In all, Arop appeared in 21 of Nebraska's 31 games after a standout career at Creighton Prep that saw him named the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year after the 2018-19 season, during which he averaged 19.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game for the Junior Jays.
McGowens to announce Friday morning
Five-star 2021 guard Bryce McGowens will announce his college decision at 11 a.m. Friday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.
McGowens, the younger brother of Husker guard Trey McGowens, will choose between the Huskers and Georgia after decommitting from Florida State last month.
Should McGowens choose Nebraska, he would become the first five-star recruit to commit to the Huskers out of high school in the recruiting service era.
A native of South Carolina, McGowens is ranked as the No. 25 player in the country in the 247Sports composite rankings. Rivals considers him the No. 23 player in the nation.
