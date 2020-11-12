 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker forward Arop to miss season; McGowens to announce decision Friday morning
View Comments
topical

Husker forward Arop to miss season; McGowens to announce decision Friday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
Doane vs. Nebraska, 10.30

Nebraska forward Akol Arop will miss the 2020-21 season after undergoing knee surgery, the Huskers announced Thursday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Sophomore forward Akol Arop will miss the 2020-21 season after undergoing knee surgery, the Nebraska men's basketball team announced Thursday.

The Creighton Prep graduate had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee last week to address chronic issues with the knee. The surgery was successful, and Arop now faces a six-month recovery.

"It is disappointing because Akol has worked hard in the gym improving his game in the offseason," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "Knowing his work ethic, he will dedicate himself to getting back to 100% and have a complete recovery."

The 6-foot-5, 203-pound Arop saw his role increase as last season went on, playing at least 20 minutes in each of Nebraska's final three games. He played a season-high 23 minutes in the season finale against Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament, and finished the season averaging 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Those final three games accounted for more than half of his 114 total minutes played, nearly half of his 22 total points, and 43% of his total rebounds.

In all, Arop appeared in 21 of Nebraska's 31 games after a standout career at Creighton Prep that saw him named the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year after the 2018-19 season, during which he averaged 19.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game for the Junior Jays.

McGowens to announce Friday morning

Five-star 2021 guard Bryce McGowens will announce his college decision at 11 a.m. Friday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

McGowens, the younger brother of Husker guard Trey McGowens, will choose between the Huskers and Georgia after decommitting from Florida State last month.

Should McGowens choose Nebraska, he would become the first five-star recruit to commit to the Huskers out of high school in the recruiting service era.

A native of South Carolina, McGowens is ranked as the No. 25 player in the country in the 247Sports composite rankings. Rivals considers him the No. 23 player in the nation.

Meet the Nebraska men's basketball team

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Fred Hoiberg introduced as Nebraska's head basketball coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News