Husker forward Arop to miss season after undergoing knee surgery

Sophomore forward Akol Arop will miss the 2020-21 season after undergoing knee surgery, the Nebraska men's basketball team announced Thursday.

The Creighton Prep graduate had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee last week to address chronic issues with the knee. The surgery was successful, and Arop now faces a six-month recovery.

"It is disappointing because Akol has worked hard in the gym improving his game in the offseason," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "Knowing his work ethic, he will dedicate himself to getting back to 100% and have a complete recovery."

The 6-foot-5, 203-pound Arop saw his role increase as last season went on, playing at least 20 minutes in each of Nebraska's final three games. He played a season-high 23 minutes in the season finale against Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament, and finished the season averaging 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Those final three games accounted for more than half of his 114 total minutes played, nearly half of his 22 total points, and 43% of his total rebounds.