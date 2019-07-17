{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt and Johnny Trueblood were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

The honor is presented to players who are a junior or senior academically at an institution and posted a grade-point average of 3.20 or better at the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year.

Borchardt graduated in May with a degree in management, while Trueblood graduated with a degree in business administration.

Ten Nebraska Wesleyan players also were named to the Honors Court — seniors Ty Bardsley, Cooper Cook and Jake Scheef, juniors Nate Bahe, Cordell Gillingham, Austin Hall, Jack Hiller, Ryan Kannegeiter, Nate Schimonitz and Connor Thompson.

