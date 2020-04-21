Husker basketball player Kevin Cross is in the transfer portal

One of the final players to commit to Fred Hoiberg’s first Nebraska team is now on the way out.
Freshman forward Kevin Cross entered the transfer portal Tuesday, Cross announced via social media. His departure leaves the Huskers with two open scholarships for the 2020-21 season.
The Nebraska men's basketball team's roster revamp won't be as dramatic as last year's, but there will still be plenty of change.
Cross is the sixth player with remaining eligibility to leave Nebraska since December, joining Samari Curtis, Dachon Burke, Jervay Green, Cam Mack and Charlie Easley. Of those six, five started for NU at various points throughout last season.
The bulk of that group was replaced by a five-player recruiting class signed last week, with all five players transferring to Nebraska from other schools. The Huskers are also in the running for top-50 center Adama Sanogo, who is expected to reclassify to 2020 from 2021. NU also recently extended an offer to Trevor Lakes, a 6-foot-7 forward from the University of Indianapolis who is a career 40% three-point shooter.
Cross was likely to see a stark reduction in playing time next season with the addition of that recruiting class, as well as last year's sit-out transfers (Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker) all becoming eligible.
Nebraska's 2019-20 team brought back just one player who saw the court the previous season in Thorir Thorbjarnarson. Now, the 2020-21 version of the Huskers has three such players: Thorbjarnarson, Yvan Ouedraogo and Akol Arop.
Cross’ only season in Lincoln was marked by streaky offensive play, both hot and cold.
He started the year by shooting better than 50% from the field in five of Nebraska’s first six games. However, he only crossed that threshold three more times the remainder of the season.
Listed at 6-foot-8, Cross stands closer to 6-foot-6 and was tasked with playing center as the backup to fellow freshman Ouedraogo. In a Big Ten Conference loaded with talented centers, both Cross and Ouedraogo had their hands full just about every night, especially on the defensive end.
The threat of Cross knocking down a three-pointer served as a way for an undersized Nebraska squad to pull the opposing big man away from the basket and open up driving lanes, but that threat wasn't consistent. Like many freshmen, Cross struggled at times with the physicality and speed of the Big Ten.
He ended the season averaging 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 34% from the field and 28% from three-point range. He was in the top 10 among Big Ten true freshmen in scoring (seventh) and rebounding (fifth).
The native of Little Rock, Arkansas, was a late addition to Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class, picking the Huskers on May 14. He committed three days after Ouedraogo, choosing NU over TCU and Oklahoma State.
Cross’s final game in a Nebraska uniform was his best. Cross scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds, both career highs, in the Huskers’ loss to Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
