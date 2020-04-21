Husker basketball player Kevin Cross is in the transfer portal

Cross’ only season in Lincoln was marked by streaky offensive play, both hot and cold.

He started the year by shooting better than 50% from the field in five of Nebraska’s first six games. However, he only crossed that threshold three more times the remainder of the season.

Listed at 6-foot-8, Cross stands closer to 6-foot-6 and was tasked with playing center as the backup to fellow freshman Ouedraogo. In a Big Ten Conference loaded with talented centers, both Cross and Ouedraogo had their hands full just about every night, especially on the defensive end.

The threat of Cross knocking down a three-pointer served as a way for an undersized Nebraska squad to pull the opposing big man away from the basket and open up driving lanes, but that threat wasn't consistent. Like many freshmen, Cross struggled at times with the physicality and speed of the Big Ten.

He ended the season averaging 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 34% from the field and 28% from three-point range. He was in the top 10 among Big Ten true freshmen in scoring (seventh) and rebounding (fifth).