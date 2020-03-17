Husker basketball player Jervay Green enters transfer portal

Next year's Nebraska team is currently adding four transfers in junior-college players Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen, graduate transfer Webster and Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, who will have to apply for and receive a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

Green came to Nebraska with plenty of fanfare.

The 6-foot-3 Denver native verbally committed to former coach Tim Miles and Nebraska in September 2018, and signed his national letter of intent that November. But after Miles was fired after the end of the 2018-19 season, Green’s future with NU was in doubt. He heard from Kansas and Oregon, among other teams, while he wrestled with his decision.

The first recruiting trip Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih made after being hired by Nebraska was to visit Green at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

The two flew to Scottsbluff about 24 hours after Hoiberg’s introductory press conference in Lincoln.

Green then took a second official visit to Nebraska during last year’s spring football game, and reaffirmed his commitment to NU last April 14.