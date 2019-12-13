Husker basketball guard Jervay Green suspended indefinitely

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Friday afternoon that junior guard Jervay Green has been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules.

Green started Nebraska's first nine games of the season, averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-3 wing had a career-best 22 points against Southern.

The Denver native traveled with the Huskers to Indiana. The team left for Bloomington Thursday morning.

Green's suspension leaves Nebraska with eight available scholarship players, plus walk-on Charlie Easley. Hoiberg said earlier this week that Bret Porter and Jace Piatkowski would redshirt this season.

Green was one the key pieces in Hoiberg's first recruiting class. Recruited by former NU coach Tim Miles, Green was the nation's No. 2 junior college combo guard coming out of Western Nebraska Community College.

The Huskers are set for a big weekend of games. They play at Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday and will host Purdue on Sunday.

Check back later for updates to this story.

