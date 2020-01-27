You are the owner of this article.
Husker basketball coach Fred Hoiberg remembers Kobe Bryant
Husker basketball coach Fred Hoiberg remembers Kobe Bryant

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, who played and coached against Kobe Bryant in the NBA, and has a team full of players who looked up to the basketball legend, remembers one of the game's titanic figures one day after his death in a helicopter crash.

