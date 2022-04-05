Howard's connection to Husker hoops program goes beyond a preseason presentation on defense

The college basketball world can be a small one.

And when Fred Hoiberg needed to fill a hole on his coaching staff, the connections made in that small world paid off in the Husker men's hoops coach landing his first choice.

That was a main theme Tuesday when Adam Howard was introduced as Nebraska's replacement for Matt Abdelmassih.

"Everybody on our staff has a connection to Adam," Hoiberg said. "Nate Loenser and Adam have been close for a long time; Armon Gates was a graduate assistant when Adam was playing at Western Kentucky.

"That was an important part, bringing in somebody that knew everything that we were all about."

Hoiberg, too, had a connection to Howard. During one preseason, Hoiberg flew Howard to Lincoln so that the then-South Alabama assistant could give a presentation to Nebraska's staff on his matchup zone defense, which South Alabama used to become one of the top defensive teams in the country.

Hoiberg came away impressed with Howard's knowledge. And while the two weren't talking on a daily basis after that presentation, the connection was made. And it resurfaced over the winter when Hoiberg traveled to Texas to watch his son, Jack, play for UT-Arlington against none other than South Alabama.

UT-Arlington won that Dec. 30 game 89-87, oddly enough the most points the Jaguars allowed all season.

But Hoiberg was able to have another conversation with Howard. And he came away from that talk knowing Howard would be at the top of his list if there came a time to make a change.

Three months later, Howard was sitting at a table wearing a Husker polo shirt, not long after going through his first workout with Nebraska's players.

"I've always just kind of tried to be where my feet are, but you maintain those relationships," Howard said. "It was one of those situations and places where I felt, if I got the opportunity to, my family would take a strong look."

It will certainly be a lifestyle change for the 36-year-old, who grew up in Kentucky, married a girl from Louisiana and has spent his entire coaching career in the south.

But the chance to expand his coaching career to a power conference, all the accoutrements that come with it and the chance to see how his schemes measure up against the best in the country proved to be a strong draw.

"I just think you have to build relationships with these guys; get them to trust you. And make sure they understand that there's a system in place, and it works," Howard said. "You just have to trust it and buy in, and you have to build relationships with it. You have to do that in the film room, you have to do that being on the floor with them and sweating."

Howard can do it with cold, hard facts, too. With Howard handling things on the defensive end, South Alabama ranked 37th nationally in field-goal percentage defense this past season. The Jaguars were 34th in scoring defense and 25th in blocked shots.

Nebraska in those same categories last season was 248th, 339th and 242nd.

"The biggest thing is just finding out what is the best fit for here — for Coach (Hoiberg), for the staff, for our players. And then just trying to build it from there," Howard said. "Just instilling a mentality that defense travels. Sometimes shots don't always fall, and sometimes you've got to believe you can win on the road when you're not having your best offensive night."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.