How an NCAA eligibility ruling could benefit Nebraska in its pursuit for a top-50 recruit
How an NCAA eligibility ruling could benefit Nebraska in its pursuit for a top-50 recruit

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 3.1

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg (right) and assistant Matt Abdelmassih appeal to officials after a call goes against the Huskers in the second half against Northwestern on March 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

An important ruling from the NCAA might clear the way for the Nebraska men's basketball team to land a top-50 recruit.

The ruling, in fact, would be a boon to all college sports as it relates to their 2020 recruiting classes.

The NCAA eligibility center announced Friday that high school athletes expected to graduate in the spring or summer of 2020 will now have to meet two basic criteria and no longer have to take the ACT or SAT to be eligible for college in the fall of this year.

Known as a COVID-19 automatic waiver, the ruling lays out what current high school seniors — or those athletes planning to reclassify to 2020 — must do in order to be academically eligible.

At the Division I level, athletes must meet two requirements:

No. 1: "Meet the core-course progression requirement for NCAA-approved core courses." That involves taking at least 10 core units, seven of which must be in English, math, or science, before the start of the athlete's seventh semester.

In addition, there is some flexibility for students impacted by school closures to meet the core course requirement.

If a student completes up to six core-course units after starting the seventh semester and before enrolling in college, those units "will be used in the student's initial eligibility certification, regardless of whether the student graduated on time or when the courses are completed," the NCAA ruling read.

No. 2: The athlete must have a 2.3 or higher GPA in those core courses. At the Division II level, the athlete must have a 2.2 GPA or higher.

As long as 2020 student-athletes meet those requirements, they will not have to take the ACT or SAT to be eligible.

A news release from the NCAA spelled out the requirements like this: 

"These standards will be considered automatic waivers for both Divisions I and II, which means these students meeting these criteria are academically eligible to receive an athletics scholarship, practice and compete in their first year at an NCAA member school." 

So how does this relate to Nebraska basketball?

The Huskers are one of the favorites to land Adama Sanogo, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward and consensus top-50 recruit in the nation attending The Patrick School in New Jersey. NU coaches Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih have recruited Sanogo as hard as anyone, and flew to the East Coast this winter to watch him in person.

As of Friday, Sanogo was still a 2021 recruit. But he is widely expected to reclassify to the 2020 class. He has yet to take the ACT or SAT, which makes Friday's ruling critical in his ability to become immediately eligible when and if he reclassifies.

Nebraska has one open scholarship remaining for 2020. And while NCAA rules prohibit coaches from talking about unsigned recruits, Husker coaches have made it clear adding size as the final piece to next season's puzzle is a priority.

"We’d like to get some depth in our front court, with the way that we really got exposed, especially on the glass this last year," Hoiberg said earlier this week on Sports Nightly. "If we could get some help inside, I think that would be something that we’ll look to for that last scholarship."

Meet the five Huskers transferring to Nebraska

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

