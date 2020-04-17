How an NCAA eligibility ruling could benefit Nebraska in its pursuit for a top-50 recruit

No. 2: The athlete must have a 2.3 or higher GPA in those core courses. At the Division II level, the athlete must have a 2.2 GPA or higher.

As long as 2020 student-athletes meet those requirements, they will not have to take the ACT or SAT to be eligible.

A news release from the NCAA spelled out the requirements like this:

"These standards will be considered automatic waivers for both Divisions I and II, which means these students meeting these criteria are academically eligible to receive an athletics scholarship, practice and compete in their first year at an NCAA member school."

So how does this relate to Nebraska basketball?

The Huskers are one of the favorites to land Adama Sanogo, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward and consensus top-50 recruit in the nation attending The Patrick School in New Jersey. NU coaches Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih have recruited Sanogo as hard as anyone, and flew to the East Coast this winter to watch him in person.

As of Friday, Sanogo was still a 2021 recruit. But he is widely expected to reclassify to the 2020 class. He has yet to take the ACT or SAT, which makes Friday's ruling critical in his ability to become immediately eligible when and if he reclassifies.