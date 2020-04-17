How an NCAA eligibility ruling could benefit Nebraska in its pursuit for a top-50 recruit

An important ruling from the NCAA might clear the way for the Nebraska men's basketball team to land a top-50 recruit.
The ruling, in fact, would be a boon to all college sports as it relates to their 2020 recruiting classes.
The NCAA eligibility center announced Friday that high school athletes expected to graduate in the spring or summer of 2020 will now have to meet two basic criteria and no longer have to take the ACT or SAT to be eligible for college in the fall of this year.
Known as a COVID-19 automatic waiver, the ruling lays out what current high school seniors — or those athletes planning to reclassify to 2020 — must do in order to be academically eligible.
At the Division I level, athletes must meet two requirements:
No. 1: "Meet the core-course progression requirement for NCAA-approved core courses." That involves taking at least 10 core units, seven of which must be in English, math, or science, before the start of the athlete's seventh semester.
In addition, there is some flexibility for students impacted by school closures to meet the core course requirement.
If a student completes up to six core-course units after starting the seventh semester and before enrolling in college, those units "will be used in the student's initial eligibility certification, regardless of whether the student graduated on time or when the courses are completed," the NCAA ruling read.
No. 2: The athlete must have a 2.3 or higher GPA in those core courses. At the Division II level, the athlete must have a 2.2 GPA or higher.
As long as 2020 student-athletes meet those requirements, they will not have to take the ACT or SAT to be eligible.
A news release from the NCAA spelled out the requirements like this:
"These standards will be considered automatic waivers for both Divisions I and II, which means these students meeting these criteria are academically eligible to receive an athletics scholarship, practice and compete in their first year at an NCAA member school."
So how does this relate to Nebraska basketball?
The Huskers are one of the favorites to land Adama Sanogo, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward and consensus top-50 recruit in the nation attending The Patrick School in New Jersey. NU coaches Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih have recruited Sanogo as hard as anyone, and flew to the East Coast this winter to watch him in person.
As of Friday, Sanogo was still a 2021 recruit. But he is widely expected to reclassify to the 2020 class. He has yet to take the ACT or SAT, which makes Friday's ruling critical in his ability to become immediately eligible when and if he reclassifies.
Nebraska has one open scholarship remaining for 2020. And while NCAA rules prohibit coaches from talking about unsigned recruits, Husker coaches have made it clear adding size as the final piece to next season's puzzle is a priority.
"We’d like to get some depth in our front court, with the way that we really got exposed, especially on the glass this last year," Hoiberg said earlier this week on Sports Nightly. "If we could get some help inside, I think that would be something that we’ll look to for that last scholarship."
Meet the five Huskers transferring to Nebraska
TEDDY ALLEN
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.
Position: Wing.
Date committed: Dec. 17, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: The 2017 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year spent one season at West Virginia, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 points per game on a Sweet 16 team. Then, after one year at Wichita State before he was dismissed from the team, Allen landed at Western Nebraska Community College. There, he led the country in scoring at 31.4 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.
LAT MAYEN
Measurables: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds.
Position: Forward.
Date committed: Dec. 31, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: Mayen was the No. 1-rated prospect out of Australia in 2017, but played just 17 games in two seasons at TCU while battling injuries. He was a first-team all-conference performer for Chipola College this season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Mayen shot 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range for Chipola.
KOBE KING
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: Feb. 26, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No, but will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: King was Wisconsin's leading scorer before announcing Jan. 29 that he was leaving the program. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 games for the Badgers. In nine Big Ten games, his scoring average jumped to 12.6 points per game on 52% shooting, though he struggled from three-point range, shooting 25%.
KOBE WEBSTER
Measurables: 6-feet, 170 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: March 14, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: One.
Background: A big-time scorer in three seasons at Western Illinois, Webster comes to Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning his undergrad degree in three years. Webster averaged 17.1 points per game this season after averaging 17.0 last season and 15.9 as a freshman. He won't have to carry that same load in Lincoln, but he still gives the Huskers a 37% career three-point shooter.
TREY McGOWENS
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: April 4, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: One of the most sought-after transfers available, McGowens joins King as top-10 transfers signing with Nebraska. A top-100 recruit out of high school, McGowens averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his two seasons at Pitt, and led the team in minutes played this season. He'll give NU a battle-tested player at the point guard spot.
