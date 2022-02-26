How a pair of Moos-era extensions complicated expensive contract decisions for NU on Hoiberg, Frost

On Nov. 16, 2019, before Nebraska football kicked off against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium, then-NU athletic director Bill Moos stood on the sideline with a gaggle of reporters around him and happily explained why he had extended coach Scott Frost’s contract by two seasons.

Going into the game, Frost’s record stood at 8-13 through most of two seasons — and NU was on a three-game skid featuring losses to Minnesota, Indiana and Purdue — but Moos’ focus was squarely on the long term.

Frost still had five years on his deal, but Moos wanted to essentially re-set the coach’s original seven-year pact.

Crucially, though, Moos — along with campus and university leadership — also agreed to re-set the numbers governing what Frost would be owed in the event he was fired without cause. That was a long way from most people’s minds that November day, but it became an expensive part of the conversation two years later.

Six months after that Frost extension was formally signed, Moos also extended men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg’s contract by a year after he finished 7-25 in his first season at NU, despite the fact that Hoiberg had six years remaining on his deal.

That move to extend Hoiberg came three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, about three weeks before 17 full-time athletic department employees were laid off and two months before 51 more employees were furloughed for four months.

To be clear, the Hoiberg extension did not impact the department’s immediate cash flow or short-term financial picture — and Hoiberg and Frost both agreed to salary reductions during the pandemic — but the optics of the moment may be part of the reason Moos never publicly acknowledged the deal the way he did Frost’s.

Hoiberg’s contract calls for him being paid his entire salary for the length of his contract plus any "stay bonuses" — language that was not revisited when he was extended — so tacking on the 2026-27 season to his original contract term increased his buyout by one year’s salary.

The sum total of those two moves added $13.5 million to the buyouts owed to Frost ($10 million) and Hoiberg ($3.5 million).

This all returns to the conversation now, of course, because new athletic director Trev Alberts announced Thursday a restructure of Hoiberg’s contract less than four months after he did the same with Frost.

Frost is 15-29 overall through four seasons at NU, 6-17 against the Big Ten West and 4-16 on the road. Hoiberg is 21-67 overall with three regular-season games remaining in his third campaign, 6-50 in Big Ten play and 1-30 on the road.

Since that November 2019 day when Frost's extension was announced, his program is 7-16. Since Hoiberg's June 2020 extension, his program is 14-42.

There are differences in the coaches’ respective situations and in the way the negotiations with Alberts played out — Frost can earn a bump back to his original $5 million salary and get a one-year extension by hitting undisclosed, mutually agreed upon “metrics” in 2022, while Hoiberg only gave up $250,000 in salary but also a $500,000 bonus — but the most important part of both is the buyout.

It would have cost more than $20 million to fire Frost after the 2021 season and more than $15 million to do so after 2022 under the original terms of his contract extension. It would have cost $18.5 million to fire Hoiberg after this season and $15 million to fire him after next season under the terms of his extension.

Now, those numbers after next year are $7.5 million for Frost and $11 million for Hoiberg.

Even those numbers are big. An ESPN analysis last year found NU paid out the second-most money of any college in "dead money" in the 11-year span between Jan. 1, 2010 and Jan. 31, 2021, checking in at a total of $25.8 million. The total $18.2 million paid out to Bo Pelini ($6.5 million), Mike Riley ($6.3 million), Doc Sadler ($2.8 million) and Tim Miles ($2.6 million), per ESPN’s numbers, is less than what Frost and Hoiberg would be owed even after renegotiating. The original price tag of $38.5 million for firing both this year would have dwarfed anything seen in college athletics in such a short time-span.

NU also paid Moos himself more than $3 million when he left his post this summer, an abrupt departure the school called a retirement but which came with a hefty financial settlement.

The best-case scenario for Nebraska, of course, is that Frost’s staff overhaul and whatever changes Hoiberg makes in the coming weeks and months all work swimmingly, both coaches reverse their fortunes and none of the buyout language is necessary.

In the worst-case, the restructured deals nearly unwind the buyout liability created by the pair of extensions given to coaches with losing records. If both are fired after their next seasons, their combined 2022 salary and subsequent buyout numbers will be $12.75 million less than if Alberts had fired both this year ($7.5 million less for Frost, $4.25 million less for Hoiberg).

This is all essentially a reiteration that the most important component of any contract in college coaching is the buyout number. Frost can earn a one-year extension by hitting those “metrics” in 2022, but even if he does get the extra year, his buyout terms don’t change.

Perhaps given the amount of time remaining on both men’s contracts when the extensions were offered — and the fact that neither had a winning season to his name — Moos could have added years without adding buyout money. If Frost or Hoiberg had balked at that, then the extensions seemingly could have waited.

Instead, the hefty numbers put Alberts in a no-win situation when Frost finished 3-9 in his fourth season and Hoiberg oversaw a third straight 20-plus loss team.

Alberts in a January conversation with the Journal Star was complimentary of the way Moos and his staff steered NU through the pandemic financially, but also was open about what he walked into when he took the job in July.

“Here, you inherit a lot of stuff. You inherit a lot of existing business deals, some of which we’ve been unwinding because they didn’t make much sense to me. And you also inherit contracts. That’s a challenge,” he said. Later, he added, “There are realities of a business strategy that we inherited that we didn’t create.

“It’s not our job to complain about it. Our job is to solve it.”

A spokesperson for UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said Friday that Green believes Alberts is doing “a great job,” but that Green wasn’t going to comment further on the extensions given to the coaches when Moos was in charge or why leadership felt the need to tack on the additional $13.5 million in potential buyout money when those extensions were negotiated.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.