Hot-shooting Michigan too much for Husker hoops in Christmas Day game

Michigan's offense was crisp all game and white hot for long enough as the Wolverines beat Nebraska 80-69 Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 19-ranked Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) hit its first seven shots of the second half, turning a two-point game into a 12-point lead in less than six minutes out of the break.

The Wolverines led by as many as 13 with a little more than 11 minutes to go, before Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) rallied behind Trey McGowens to get within four with 6:20 still to play.

McGowens scored all 15 of his points in the second half. But after his free throws got NU within 64-60, Michigan outscored the Huskers 12-5 over the next five minutes to regain control.

Unlike Nebraska's previous four losses, the Huskers' effort level didn't tail off after the Michigan burst.

But the Wolverines were simply too good on offense for NU to keep pace. Despite going just 4-for-17 from three-point range in the first half, Michigan still shot nearly 46% in the opening 20 minutes on the strength of making 11 of its 16 two-point attempts.

Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 25 points, with 21 coming in the first half as he blasted out of the gates. Dalano Banton finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists for NU.