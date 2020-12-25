Hot-shooting Michigan too much for Husker hoops in Christmas Day game

Michigan's offense was crisp all game and white hot for long enough as the Wolverines beat Nebraska 80-69 Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
No. 19-ranked Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) hit its first seven shots of the second half, turning a two-point game into a 12-point lead in less than six minutes out of the break.
The Wolverines led by as many as 13 with a little more than 11 minutes to go, before Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) rallied behind Trey McGowens to get within four with 6:20 still to play.
McGowens scored all 15 of his points in the second half. But after his free throws got NU within 64-60, Michigan outscored the Huskers 12-5 over the next five minutes to regain control.
Unlike Nebraska's previous four losses, the Huskers' effort level didn't tail off after the Michigan burst.
But the Wolverines were simply too good on offense for NU to keep pace. Despite going just 4-for-17 from three-point range in the first half, Michigan still shot nearly 46% in the opening 20 minutes on the strength of making 11 of its 16 two-point attempts.
Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 25 points, with 21 coming in the first half as he blasted out of the gates. Dalano Banton finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists for NU.
Allen went to work early for Nebraska, scoring the Huskers’ first four points, seven of NU’s first nine, and 14 of the team’s first 18 in the opening seven minutes.
Nebraska went nine players deep in the game’s first eight minutes and played 10 in the first half, including freshman Eduardo Andre.
It was the type of game that would have had PBA rocking had there been more than a hundred or so people in the arena.
About 13 minutes in, Allen had 16 points and a technical foul, and both teams were shooting 50% from the field. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer, didn’t get on the board for more than 14 minutes to start.
The end of the half featured a 6-0 Michigan run, followed by a 7-0 Nebraska spurt, and a 7-2 Michigan push to send the Wolverines into the locker room with a 36-34 lead.
The game was played in front of a couple of dozen family members of Nebraska players, the first time this season NU has allowed fans at a game.
The contest marked just the second time in program history the Huskers have played on Christmas Day.
