Hosting his first youth hoops camp in Lincoln, ex-Husker Isaiah Roby talks first full pro season, NIL, Banton

As 130 kids clamored around in a surprisingly neat line, Isaiah Roby sat at a folding table, signing autographs. He posed for photos. He signed shoes. Jerseys. Cards. More shoes.
On Saturday, the former Husker was wrapping up the first session of a two-day youth basketball camp he's hosting with Thomas Viglianco this weekend at Speedway Village. Boys and girls from fourth grade to ninth joined the Oklahoma City forward, former international pro Viglianco and several past and present Nebraska players — Glynn Watson, Trey McGowens, Kobe Webster and Lat Mayen chief among them — for instruction.
Roby, from Dixon, Illinois, embraces Lincoln like his adopted city after playing three seasons at Nebraska (2016-19), where he quickly captivated fans with a combination of raw talent and athleticism.
It doesn't hurt he's a likeable guy, either.
"It's amazing," Roby said. "I've been talking to Thomas about this for a while. Even when I was at Nebraska, we talked about it all the time like, 'Man, it would be great to give back to the community.'
"They supported me while I was here and continue to support me now."
Roby, drafted in the second round in 2019, battled injuries his first NBA season. A trade from Dallas to Oklahoma City thrust Roby into a place where he could immediately see playing time. The Thunder, squarely in rebuilding mode, turned the 6-foot-9 forward loose — and the returns were impressive.
Roby averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. More importantly, he appeared in 61 games. That kind of live experience isn't always the norm for first-year players. He made a head-turning first impression in his first game with the Thunder, too.
Catching a pass at the top of the three-point arc, Roby faked two-time all-star Nikola Vucevic to the floor and slammed down a one-handed dunk in a play that landed on "SportsCenter."
"I think it was a great thing for my career, I had a great opportunity there," Roby said of joining the Thunder. "I'm one of the older guys on the team, which is really weird for me being that it was my second year in the league. The opportunity I had was amazing, being able to go out there and play freely."
Playing in a loose offense is where Roby can shine the most. Take a late-April week as an example:
* April 23: 18 points, eight rebounds, 29 minutes.
* April 27: 15 points, seven rebounds, 27 minutes.
* April 29: 13 points, nine rebounds, 16 minutes.
Viglianco doesn't need a refresher. He watches every Oklahoma City game, and communicates with Roby daily, even during the season. He smiles as he tells the story of his first encounter with Roby, who, four years later, he considers "a lifelong friend."
Roby, then a Husker, joined Viglianco for a workout. Viglianco, who played overseas for nine years, was giving Roby a pointer on his shooting stroke. Roby challenged the instructor, as if to say, "Well, if you're so good, why don't you do it?"
"I made like 13 in a row. He looked at me and said, 'Thomas, you son of a gun," Viglianco said.
"He's just a genuine guy … we need more guys like Isaiah in the NBA, and in life."
Setting a new trend: When Roby was drafted in 2019, he was the first Husker player to hear his name called on draft night in 20 years. Dalano Banton, who played the 2020 season at Nebraska, became the program's second in three years Thursday night.
"That's great," Roby said of Banton. "I get a lot of crap from teammates and guys in the league. They say, 'Where'd you go to college?' and I say, 'Nebraska.' Most guys don't know me, I'm from a small town in Illinois and went to Nebraska, which is not traditionally a big basketball school.
"I am hoping that bringing in more talent, we'll get to see more and more guys get drafted."
Missed opportunity? Name, image, likeness is turning its wheels in the college sports world, allowing student-athletes to profit from their names. Already, Husker players have launched podcasts, inked brand deals and hosted camps.
"I love it," Roby said. "I wish I would have had it when I was here. I feel like if I was here with the NIL stuff going on, I would have been able to get at least my own wing flavor at The Watering Hole."
Strong turnout: Viglianco said about 230 kids signed up for the camp, exceeding expectations.
"An unbelievable turnout," he said. "We never thought our first one would get 230 kids. We must be doing something right."