Hosting his first youth hoops camp in Lincoln, ex-Husker Isaiah Roby talks first full pro season, NIL, Banton

Roby, then a Husker, joined Viglianco for a workout. Viglianco, who played overseas for nine years, was giving Roby a pointer on his shooting stroke. Roby challenged the instructor, as if to say, "Well, if you're so good, why don't you do it?"

"I made like 13 in a row. He looked at me and said, 'Thomas, you son of a gun," Viglianco said.

"He's just a genuine guy … we need more guys like Isaiah in the NBA, and in life."

Setting a new trend: When Roby was drafted in 2019, he was the first Husker player to hear his name called on draft night in 20 years. Dalano Banton, who played the 2020 season at Nebraska, became the program's second in three years Thursday night.

"That's great," Roby said of Banton. "I get a lot of crap from teammates and guys in the league. They say, 'Where'd you go to college?' and I say, 'Nebraska.' Most guys don't know me, I'm from a small town in Illinois and went to Nebraska, which is not traditionally a big basketball school.

"I am hoping that bringing in more talent, we'll get to see more and more guys get drafted."