Home season ends with a clang as Husker hoops puts on historically bad free-throw shooting performance

The beautiful mess that was 13th-place-in-the-Big-Ten Nebraska playing 14th-place Northwestern in basketball turned into another ugly night for the team in red.

The Huskers shot a historic, unfathomable, unbelievable 8-for-30 at the free-throw line and fell to the Wildcats 81-76 in overtime Sunday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 15,842 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska's inability to convert at the free-throw line has been an issue all season. Coming into Sunday's game, the Huskers ranked 350th of 353 Division I teams in free-throw percentage.

But in the last 10 years of college basketball, Sunday's performance stands alone.

NU is the only team since at least the 2010-11 season with a minimum of 30 free-throw attempts in a game to shoot worse than 30% at the line. Knock it down to a minimum of 20 attempts in a game, and the Huskers had the fifth-worst percentage in that same 10-year period.

"We've tried a lot of different things this year. We really have," said NU coach Fred Hoiberg, who was an 84% free-throw shooter in college shot 85% in an 10-year NBA career. "Maybe, I don't know, I've put too many things in their heads."