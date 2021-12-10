Hoiberg's team facing tough reality while readying for matchup with Auburn

There's a certain dark reality to Nebraska's basketball game against Auburn on Saturday.
When the final buzzer sounds at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Huskers will begin a full week without having to play a game. There will be final exams to take care of, illness to get over, decisions to be made about how NU goes about the remainder of its season.
Nebraska's roster depth is in flux with a virus sweeping through the team. While no official announcement had come from the team Friday evening, NU will be short at least "a couple" players, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday. Wilhelm Breidenbach didn't make the trip while dealing with an injured knee.
There's also any mental baggage that might remain from getting run off its home floor by 35 points against Michigan the last time it played under the lights.
"Listen, this is part of the deal," Hoiberg said. "You're going to go through stretches like this."
Well maybe not exactly like this. But the idea remains. Most every college team deals with some illness during the season. With the current state of the world, that takes on a different meaning than it used to.
The point is, while Nebraska (5-5 with a three-game losing streak) will certainly try to beat No. 18 Auburn in the first game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event, the Huskers will do so with perhaps one eye towards getting through the game relatively unscathed and getting right during its week off.
On paper, the matchup is a nightmare for NU. Auburn (7-1) is one of the best shot-blocking teams in the nation, with one of the best freshmen in the country. The Tigers already own wins over Loyola-Chicago and Syracuse. They'll play Saturday just two hours from their campus.
Nebraska, if it is to pull the upset, will need a sharp turn from the attitude it took into the Michigan game.
"I could see it in the locker room. It was stone-faced in the huddles. There just wasn't that same pop, or energy, or urgency that I thought we had from early in the season," Hoiberg said.
"Hopefully we can get over this soon. It happens, it’s one of those things, you can’t let it affect you, use it as an excuse. If we don’t have guys that are able to play, (it’s) that next-man-up mentality. You’ve got to be able to compete at the highest level on the floor, and go out and execute."
Pearl suspended for game: Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl won't be on the sideline Saturday when his Tigers take on Nebraska.
Pearl on Friday received a two-game suspension from the NCAA for Auburn recruiting violations committed in 2017 by former AU assistant coaches.
The case centered around former assistant Chuck Person taking more than $91,000 in bribes while with Auburn. Pearl's involvement was brought to light during the FBI investigation into college basketball in 2017.
"I'm appreciative of Auburn University, our leadership, the AU family and our current and former student-athletes as we navigated through the challenges of the last four years," Pearl said in a statement. "We respect the NCAA peer evaluation process and appreciate the panel recognized we took meaningful and contemporaneous penalties. It is time to put this behind us. As part of our penalty I will begin my two-game suspension tomorrow against Nebraska."
Among the coaches who will be on the bench for the Tigers are assistant Wes Flanigan, who served as an assistant for Doc Sadler at Nebraska from 2010-12.
