Hoiberg's team facing tough reality while readying for matchup with Auburn

There's a certain dark reality to Nebraska's basketball game against Auburn on Saturday.

When the final buzzer sounds at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Huskers will begin a full week without having to play a game. There will be final exams to take care of, illness to get over, decisions to be made about how NU goes about the remainder of its season.

Nebraska's roster depth is in flux with a virus sweeping through the team. While no official announcement had come from the team Friday evening, NU will be short at least "a couple" players, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday. Wilhelm Breidenbach didn't make the trip while dealing with an injured knee.

There's also any mental baggage that might remain from getting run off its home floor by 35 points against Michigan the last time it played under the lights.

"Listen, this is part of the deal," Hoiberg said. "You're going to go through stretches like this."

Well maybe not exactly like this. But the idea remains. Most every college team deals with some illness during the season. With the current state of the world, that takes on a different meaning than it used to.