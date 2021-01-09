 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hoiberg says NU took cautious approach in postponing Purdue game, and now eyes Indiana
View Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Hoiberg says NU took cautious approach in postponing Purdue game, and now eyes Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska, 12.9

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg diagrams a play during an official's timeout in the second half against Georgia Tech on Dec. 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska took a couple days off of practice this week in the wake of postponing Tuesday's game at Purdue. 

But the Huskers (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) have turned their full attention to Sunday's home game against the Indiana Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3). 

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

The most important element in the discussion to postpone the Purdue game, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Saturday, was the health and safety of his student-athletes. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I talked to (Purdue coach) Matt Painter, I talked to the officials at the Big Ten, and we felt the best approach was to reschedule our game," Hoiberg said. "I give Matt a lot of credit for being absolutely, 100-percent on board with it. When you have something like what happened with our team this last week, the right approach in our minds was the cautious one, to make sure we had everybody healthy."

Nebraska has one player who will have to sit out Sunday, Hoiberg said.

"Other than that, we're ready to go," he said.

If any player tested positive for COVID-19, he would, by Big Ten rule, have to sit out 17 days from competition. Earlier this year, that rule was 21 days. 

Nebraska returned to the practice court Friday, had another workout Saturday and will have a shoot-around Sunday, Hoiberg said. 

As for the Purdue game, Hoiberg wasn't sure when it would be rescheduled. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hoiberg describes situation around team's schedule and previews team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News