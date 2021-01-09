Hoiberg says NU took cautious approach in postponing Purdue game, and now eyes Indiana

Nebraska took a couple days off of practice this week in the wake of postponing Tuesday's game at Purdue.

But the Huskers (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) have turned their full attention to Sunday's home game against the Indiana Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3).

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The most important element in the discussion to postpone the Purdue game, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Saturday, was the health and safety of his student-athletes.

"I talked to (Purdue coach) Matt Painter, I talked to the officials at the Big Ten, and we felt the best approach was to reschedule our game," Hoiberg said. "I give Matt a lot of credit for being absolutely, 100-percent on board with it. When you have something like what happened with our team this last week, the right approach in our minds was the cautious one, to make sure we had everybody healthy."

Nebraska has one player who will have to sit out Sunday, Hoiberg said.

"Other than that, we're ready to go," he said.

If any player tested positive for COVID-19, he would, by Big Ten rule, have to sit out 17 days from competition. Earlier this year, that rule was 21 days.