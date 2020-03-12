Hoiberg updates condition; point guard Mack declares for NBA Draft, then appears to delete announcement

INDIANAPOLIS — After a bizarre night on and off the court, the news continued for the Nebraska men's basketball team Thursday.

NU coach Fred Hoiberg released a statement through his Twitter account Thursday morning updating his condition and thanking medical personnel for their care after he left Wednesday night's Big Ten Tournament game because of illness.

Then, just before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, point guard Cam Mack announced on his social media pages he was declaring for the NBA Draft before apparently deleting the posts just minutes later.

In the statement, Hoiberg said he was feeling under the weather Wednesday and felt it was "the right thing to do" to get checked out by a tournament doctor before the game.

Once that doctor cleared Hoiberg, the statement read, Hoiberg decided to coach the Huskers against Indiana.

"Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm's way," Hoiberg's statement said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoiberg left the bench with about 4 minutes to play in Indiana's 89-64 win and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was diagnosed with Influenza A.