Hoiberg updates condition; point guard Mack declares for NBA Draft, then appears to delete announcement

INDIANAPOLIS — After a bizarre night on and off the court, the news continued for the Nebraska men's basketball team Thursday.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg released a statement through his Twitter account Thursday morning updating his condition and thanking medical personnel for their care after he left Wednesday night's Big Ten Tournament game because of illness.
Then, just before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, point guard Cam Mack announced on his social media pages he was declaring for the NBA Draft before apparently deleting the posts just minutes later.
In the statement, Hoiberg said he was feeling under the weather Wednesday and felt it was "the right thing to do" to get checked out by a tournament doctor before the game.
March 12, 2020
Once that doctor cleared Hoiberg, the statement read, Hoiberg decided to coach the Huskers against Indiana.
"Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm's way," Hoiberg's statement said.
You have free articles remaining.
Hoiberg left the bench with about 4 minutes to play in Indiana's 89-64 win and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was diagnosed with Influenza A.
Assistant coach Doc Sadler took over as head coach for the game's final minutes.
With the rapidly increasing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska's players, assistant coaches and staff were quarantined in their locker room at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for more than 90 minutes after the game ended. The Huskers eventually were allowed to leave just before midnight Eastern time.
Mack didn't travel with the team to Indianapolis. Hoiberg said earlier in the week that the sophomore was back home in Texas dealing with a personal matter after being suspended indefinitely just before the regular season finale at Minnesota.
Mack announced on his Twitter on Instagram pages just before 2 p.m. Thursday he would be declaring for the NBA Draft. But less than 10 minutes later the posts had disappeared.
If he does indeed enter the draft, Mack would have up to 10 days following the NBA combine to withdra
Per NCAA rules, Mack will have up to 10 days following the NBA combine to withdraw his name from the draft and return to school. He'll remain eligible as long as he doesn't hire a full-time agent.
The NBA's withdrawal deadline is June 15.
Check back for updates to this story.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.