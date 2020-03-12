Hoiberg updates condition; Mack declares for NBA Draft, deletes announcement, posts again several hours later

INDIANAPOLIS — After a bizarre night on and off the court, the news kept on coming for the Nebraska men's basketball team Thursday.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg released a statement through his Twitter account in the morning just before the Huskers returned to Lincoln updating his condition and thanking medical personnel for their care after he left Wednesday night's Big Ten Tournament game because of illness.
Then, just before 2 p.m., point guard Cam Mack announced on his social media pages he was declaring for the NBA Draft before apparently deleting the posts just minutes later. Several hours later, after 11 p.m. Thursday night, Mack again posted his intentions to declare for the draft on Twitter and Instagram.
In the statement, Hoiberg said he was feeling under the weather Wednesday and felt it was "the right thing to do" to get checked out by a tournament doctor before the game.
March 12, 2020
Once that doctor cleared Hoiberg, the statement read, Hoiberg decided to coach the Huskers against Indiana.
"Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm's way," Hoiberg's statement said.
Hoiberg left the bench with about 4 minutes to play in Indiana's 89-64 win and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was diagnosed with influenza A.
Assistant coach Doc Sadler took over as head coach for the game's final minutes.
With the rapidly increasing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska's players, assistant coaches and staff were quarantined in their locker room at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for more than 90 minutes after the game ended. The Huskers eventually were allowed to leave just before midnight Eastern time.
Indiana coach Archie Miller was the only person from either team to speak at the postgame press conference, opting to get his players out of the arena as quickly as possible.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think once you start getting the news that we got after the game, I think right now for our players, it's, 'Let's get cleaned up, let's get out of here, and let's get back to the hotel where we can keep our group kind of tight and move forward with tomorrow,'" Miller said.
Little did Miller know that the next day would see the complete cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament, along with all Big Ten spring sports and the NCAA winter and spring championships.
"I think it's an evolving situation, and it's rapid, but it puts into reality the seriousness of it," Miller said. "When world experts start recommending things, you obviously better listen."
Mack didn't travel with the team to Indianapolis. Hoiberg said earlier in the week that the sophomore was back home in Texas dealing with a personal matter after being suspended indefinitely just before the regular-season finale at Minnesota.
If he does indeed enter the draft, according to NCAA rules, Mack will have up to 10 days following the NBA combine to withdraw his name. He'll remain eligible as long as he doesn't hire a full-time agent.
The NBA's withdrawal deadline is June 15.
Mack averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 28 games while leading Nebraska in minutes played. He finished the regular season tied for 13th nationally in assists per game.
On Dec. 15 against Purdue, he recorded the first triple-double in program history with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in Nebraska’s 70-56 win.
His 179 assists are tied for the third-most ever in a single season by a Husker. And his issues off the court, especially late in the season, began to overshadow his highlights.
Mack was not in the starting lineup for games against South Florida (Nov. 27), Creighton (Dec. 7) or Penn State (Feb. 1). The latter two benchings were the result of Mack being late to the team bus, and to a film session, respectively. It's not clear why he was benched to start the South Florida game.
Mack did not travel to Nebraska's Feb. 24 game at Illinois because of illness. Ten days later, March 5, he was suspended for the Michigan game for a violation of team rules.
He traveled to Minnesota for the March 8 regular-season finale, but was sent back to Lincoln the day before the game after being suspended again for a violation of team rules, along with teammate Dachon Burke.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.