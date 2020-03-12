Hoiberg updates condition; Mack declares for NBA Draft, deletes announcement, posts again several hours later

Assistant coach Doc Sadler took over as head coach for the game's final minutes.

With the rapidly increasing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska's players, assistant coaches and staff were quarantined in their locker room at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for more than 90 minutes after the game ended. The Huskers eventually were allowed to leave just before midnight Eastern time.

Indiana coach Archie Miller was the only person from either team to speak at the postgame press conference, opting to get his players out of the arena as quickly as possible.

"I think once you start getting the news that we got after the game, I think right now for our players, it's, 'Let's get cleaned up, let's get out of here, and let's get back to the hotel where we can keep our group kind of tight and move forward with tomorrow,'" Miller said.

Little did Miller know that the next day would see the complete cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament, along with all Big Ten spring sports and the NCAA winter and spring championships.

"I think it's an evolving situation, and it's rapid, but it puts into reality the seriousness of it," Miller said. "When world experts start recommending things, you obviously better listen."