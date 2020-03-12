You are the owner of this article.
Hoiberg updates condition; Huskers returning to Lincoln Thursday
Hoiberg updates condition; Huskers returning to Lincoln Thursday

Nebraska vs. Indiana, 3.11

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Indianapolis. 

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg released a statement through his Twitter account Thursday morning updating his condition and thanking medical personnel for their care after he left Wednesday night's Big Ten tournament game because of illness.

In the statement, Hoiberg said he was feeling under the weather Wednesday and felt it was "the right thing to do" to get checked out by a tournament doctor before the game.

Once that doctor cleared Hoiberg, the statement read, Hoiberg decided to coach the Huskers against Indiana.

"Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm's way," Hoiberg's statement said. 

Hoiberg left the bench with about four minutes to play in Indiana's 89-64 win and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was diagnosed with Influenza A.

Assistant coach Doc Sadler took over as head coach for the game's final minutes.

With the rapidly increasing concerns over the  COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska's players, assistant coaches and staff were quarantined in their locker room at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for more than 90 minutes after the game ended. The Huskers eventually were allowed to leave just before midnight eastern time.

The Huskers were traveling back to Lincoln Thursday morning.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

