ROSEMONT, Ill. — Fred Hoiberg made his first appearance at Big Ten Media Day Wednesday morning, and the Nebraska men's basketball coach was a popular figure as the day got underway.
Hoiberg was asked about a number of topics in his 10 minutes at the podium. Later today, he and players Haanif Cheatham, Jervay Green and Cam Mack will take part in roundtable interviews.
Hoiberg called the California law allowing college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness "progress," saying he would have relished that opportunity as a college star at Iowa State.
"I’ll say this. As a former student-athlete, I would have loved to be compensated for my likeness. There’s no doubt about that, especially playing in my home town. I think that could have been a pretty good deal for a guy like me," Hoiberg said. "So it’s going to be interesting to see how it all plays out, and I have no idea how it will play out. But I do think it’s progress, no doubt about that."
Hoiberg acknowledged being picked 13th in a preseason poll of the Big Ten's media members, saying he understood the reasoning with a roster that includes 14 new players.
But he also likes his team, he said, and likes the way they've showed up to work at practice.
Quite an off-season for @HuskerHoops. Watch @CoachHoiberg talk about that and more in his full comments from #B1GMediaDay. pic.twitter.com/sJAsNkMhTq— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 2, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
"If we can really buy in to going out there and playing together, going out there being a low turnover team; every night we’ve got to find a way to defend; and we have to rebound. That’s going to be our biggest challenge, I think, is rebounding just with the size of our team," Hoiberg said.
"But I am confident we can get out and run with anybody, and hopefully we’ll stick to that."
Hoiberg also joked that he's a huge Rick Ross fan. The coach said Nebraska was able to get the rapper to perform at last week's Opening Night event because Ross is an Adidas-sponsored performer, and NU went through those channels to set up the concert.
"I have a pacemaker, and the bass was so loud I thought my pacemaker was going to explode," Hoiberg said. "He put on a great show, our guys loved it, they were on stage with him, and overall it was a great night for our team."
Check back throughout the day for updates from Big Ten Media Day.