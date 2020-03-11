Nebraska coach Hoiberg released from hospital, rejoins team at hotel

But the teams played on, and Nebraska’s lack of horses doomed it one final time.

The Huskers ended their season on a 17-game losing streak, and the last one looked like most of the others, even against an opponent it had played as close as any in two previous games this season.

But after Nebraska took a 33-27 lead with 4:05 left in the first half, the well ran dry.

Indiana’s spurt to end the opening 20 minutes gave the Hoosiers a 43-34 lead.

The run grew to 31-5 in the early part of the second half as the Huskers’ tired legs began to betray them.

One final push, a 13-2 run that feature eight points from Kevin Cross, got the Huskers within 70-61 with 7:41 still to play. But Indiana (20-12) responded with a 10-3 run of its own to take the lead back to 16, and got it home from there.

Nebraska took Indiana to overtime in the first meeting between the teams this season, and played the Hoosiers within eight points when the teams played in Lincoln.

And in the opening minutes it looked like another tight game might be in the offing. Indiana hit its first five shots while the Huskers made five of their first eight.