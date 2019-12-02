Hoiberg supports Frost; talks team chemistry, Stevenson waiver saga

"I thought we had some things in the second game, but we addressed it and came out with some togetherness," Hoiberg said. "When you have struggles, you get in a room and talk about it and hash it out in a team meeting, and we got everybody on the same page."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2019 football season View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Nebraska came back to knock off South Florida the next day to finish third in the tournament, with starting point guard Cam Mack coming off the bench for the first time all season.

"I thought Cam handled that very well, and had a great game and really finished it off," Hoiberg said. "He's been great in practice the last couple games vocally, really working on that part of his game (and) his leadership."

Clarity for Stevenson: Hoiberg also touched on the NCAA's decision to deny transfer Shamiel Stevenson a waiver for immediate eligibility.

The junior would have been a key piece for the Huskers this season, but an original waiver and two appeals were denied by the NCAA; the final denial came during a telephone meeting while the Huskers were in the Cayman Islands.

"At least he knows now there's clarity. He can go out and focus on the things he needs to get better on," Hoiberg said. "And this will be a very important year for him."