Hoiberg sees progress despite defeat as Nebraska pushes No. 24 Rutgers to the end

There was a time not all that long ago when suffering a close loss to Rutgers in basketball would qualify as just short of a disaster.

Not anymore. Not with the Scarlet Knights ranked 24th in the country and playing in front of a sold-out crowd against an undersized opponent still in search of its first road win.

So while Nebraska’s 75-72 loss Saturday afternoon at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey, could certainly be seen as a crushing defeat after the Huskers had rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead, this season of building for NU means the Huskers can take away more than their share of positives.

"We're definitely moving in the right direction even though it's not showing in the win column right now," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after the game on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "And that's all I care about, is for this group to continue to go out there and take positive steps."

Saturday marked the fifth consecutive game Nebraska (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) fell behind by double digits. In three of the previous four the Huskers managed to crawl back into things to at least give themselves a chance. Saturday marked the first time they took a lead, which came with 7:49 left on a pair of Charlie Easley free throws.