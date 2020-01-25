Hoiberg sees progress despite defeat as Nebraska pushes No. 24 Rutgers to the end

There was a time not all that long ago when suffering a close loss to Rutgers in basketball would qualify as just short of a disaster.
Not anymore. Not with the Scarlet Knights ranked 24th in the country and playing in front of a sold-out crowd against an undersized opponent still in search of its first road win.
So while Nebraska’s 75-72 loss Saturday afternoon at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey, could certainly be seen as a crushing defeat after the Huskers had rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead, this season of building for NU means the Huskers can take away more than their share of positives.
"We're definitely moving in the right direction even though it's not showing in the win column right now," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after the game on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "And that's all I care about, is for this group to continue to go out there and take positive steps."
Saturday marked the fifth consecutive game Nebraska (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) fell behind by double digits. In three of the previous four the Huskers managed to crawl back into things to at least give themselves a chance. Saturday marked the first time they took a lead, which came with 7:49 left on a pair of Charlie Easley free throws.
That was part of an 18-2 Nebraska run that put the Huskers up 67-62 with 6:25 to go. Nebraska led by six, 72-66, after Cam Mack's floater with 3:09 to play.
Those were the last points the Huskers would score.
Rutgers (15-5, 6-3), 13th in the Big Ten in three-point shooting percentage, made three triples in four attempts over the final 2 minutes, 45 seconds, to end the game on a 9-0 run.
The final dagger came from hard-nosed guard Geo Baker, who hit a step-back three-pointer over Jervay Green's outstretched hand with 1.2 seconds left for the final margin.
Baker had missed 11 of his previous 12 three-point attempts before making two in the final minutes. Those were his only six points of the game.
"This team's (Rutgers) 14-0 in this building for a reason, and that's because it's a very difficult place to play," Hoiberg said. "So for our guys to dig in and just make play after play ... I thought we battled them all the way through."
Mack, after picking up two early fouls and sitting on the bench for more than nine minutes in the first half, ended up leading Nebraska with 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting. The sophomore went 5-for-5 and scored 16 points in the second half alone.
Nebraska junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson tied his career-high with 17 points, tying a career-best with five three-pointers, and also pulled down eight rebounds.
Jervay Green had 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench, and Haanif Cheatham added 10 points.
"We just made a lot of really good plays to get ourselves back in this game, and it was everybody," Hoiberg said. "Charlie and Jervay made big plays off the bench."
Easley had an open three-pointer from the corner with about 45 seconds to play in a tie game, but couldn't connect. The Lincoln Pius X grad finished with seven points.
"I'll tell you this: I'd bet a lot of money on Charlie Easley making that corner three. He's such a good rhythm shooter when he's got time like that," Hoiberg said. "Unfortunately that one didn't go down. But I think everybody on this roster and everybody in the locker room feels great about Charlie taking that shot."
Akwasi Yeboah led Rutgers with 20 points. Jacob Young and Caleb McConnell each added 12 for the Scarlet Knights, while Montez Mathis finished with 10.
After being outscored 52-24 in the paint and being outrebounded 48-31 in the teams' first meeting, a 79-62 Rutgers win in Lincoln Jan. 3, the Huskers played Rutgers even in paint points (30-30) and stayed within seven on the glass.
Progress. But another loss.
"Good fight from our guys," Hoiberg said. "I'll take that effort. And if we continue to go out and battle like that, we're going to get over the hump soon."
