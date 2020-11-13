Hoiberg says signing five-star Bryce McGowens 'changes the whole trajectory' of program

"It shows that Nebraska can compete for some of the top players in the country," Hoiberg said. "It also says a lot about the type of person that Bryce is. He wanted to go to place where he can create a legacy and help Nebraska basketball reach new heights."

McGowens’ commitment comes a little more than a month after another highly-rated prospect pledged to NU. Willhelm Breidenbach, ranked No. 133 by rivals, No. 88 in the 247Sports composite and No. 53 by ESPN committed to Nebraska on Oct. 1 and signed earlier this week.

Along with McGowens, that gives Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih two of the three highest-rated recruits the Huskers have landed in the recruiting service era, and in the same class. Former NU guard Glynn Watson was ranked No. 73 by ESPN, No. 76 by 247Sports and No. 82 by Rivals when he committed to the Huskers in 2014.

McGowens, who decommitted from Florida State on Oct. 8 and reopened his recruitment, included the Huskers in his final five schools along with the Seminoles, LSU, Michigan and Georgia. That list was later trimmed to two, with NU winning out over Georgia for McGowens' services.