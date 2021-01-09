Hoiberg says NU took cautious approach in postponing Purdue game, and now eyes Indiana

"He obviously was very disappointed," Hoiberg said. "He sat a long time to get ready for that first opportunity, and then to be told, 'Well, we're going to have to push that back a week just based on what happened to us earlier in the week.' But he's ready. He's excited. His teammates are excited. The staff is excited to get him out there.

"But as I've talked about previously, to sit out for almost two years and to be the guy who I think people may expect to be the one who gets us over the hump or be the savior, he's got a lot of work to do before he gets into true game shape. We try to run him extra and get him extra work on the (practice) floor. But until you experience that game action, there's going to be some ups and downs in the road back to being on the active roster."