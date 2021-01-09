Hoiberg says NU took cautious approach in postponing Purdue game, and now eyes Indiana

Nebraska took a couple days off of practice this week in the wake of postponing Tuesday night's game at Purdue.
But the Huskers (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) have turned their full attention to Sunday's game against the Indiana Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3).
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The most important element in Nebraska's decision to postpone the Purdue game, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said Saturday, was the health and safety of his student-athletes. In the two days they didn't practice, Hoiberg said, they couldn't spend any time at all together.
"I talked to (Purdue coach) Matt Painter, I talked to the officials at the Big Ten, and we felt the best approach was to reschedule our game," Hoiberg said. "I give Matt a lot of credit for being absolutely, 100-percent on board with it. When you have something like what happened with our team this last week, the right approach in our minds was the cautious one, to make sure we had everybody healthy."
Nebraska has one player who will have to sit out Sunday, Hoiberg said.
"Other than that, we're ready to go," he said.
If any player tested positive for COVID-19, he would by Big Ten rule have to sit out 17 days from competition. Earlier this year, that rule was 21 days.
Nebraska returned to the practice court Friday, had another workout Saturday and will have a shoot-around Sunday, Hoiberg said.
Indiana, he said, played exceptionally well in its 80-73 overtime loss to eighth-ranked Wisconsin Tuesday night.
"It's going to be a big challenge," the coach said. "It's a physical team that gets a lot accomplished in the paint and at the free throw line. So we have to do a good job with their physicality. We have to do much better than we did against Ohio State (90-54 loss Dec. 30). Indiana will run a lot of the same type of actions, trying to get the ball inside to Trayce Jackson-Davis, who's one of the best big men in the country."
The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis, a sophomore from Greenwood, Indiana, scored 23 points, snared 12 rebounds and blocked three shots against Wisconsin to pace four Indiana players in double-figures. The Hoosiers shot a blistering 67 percent in the second half to overcome a 29-24 halftime deficit.
Meanwhile, the postponement of the Nebraska-Purdue game pushed back to Sunday the debut of Husker power forward Derrick Walker. The 6-8, 235-pound junior was suspended by the NCAA for Nebraska's first 11 contests. He hasn't played in a game since the end of the 2018-19 season at Tennessee, where in two seasons he averaged 1.4 points for a team that made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2019.
"He obviously was very disappointed," Hoiberg said. "He sat a long time to get ready for that first opportunity, and then to be told, 'Well, we're going to have to push that back a week just based on what happened to us earlier in the week.' But he's ready. He's excited. His teammates are excited. The staff is excited to get him out there.
"But as I've talked about previously, to sit out for almost two years and to be the guy who I think people may expect to be the one who gets us over the hump or be the savior, he's got a lot of work to do before he gets into true game shape. We try to run him extra and get him extra work on the (practice) floor. But until you experience that game action, there's going to be some ups and downs in the road back to being on the active roster."
As for the Purdue game, Hoiberg wasn't sure when it would be rescheduled. But he said Big Ten schedule-makers are exploring a variety of options.