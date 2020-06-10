Hoiberg says Husker hoops will take Election Day off from basketball work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg wants to ensure his basketball team has the ability to get out and vote in November.

So even though Nov. 3 will fall one week before the Huskers open their regular season — assuming they play a full, normal basketball schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — Hoiberg announced Wednesday that NU will take Election Day off from all basketball activities.

"In order to help create positive change in our communities, Nebraska basketball will use Election Day as an off day from basketball-related activities," he said in a statement published by the program's Twitter account. "We will encourage our student-athletes to register and use their right to vote so that their voices can be heard."

In recent weeks, particularly since George Floyd died in custody and at the hands of Minneapolis police last month, some in college sports have suggested that Election Day should be a mandatory off day for all sports in order to ensure that student-athletes have time in their day to vote. There's been no sign of something formal happening on that front, but several programs have taken it upon themselves and that list now includes Nebraska.