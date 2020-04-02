Hoiberg recounts surreal night at Big Ten basketball tournament

Hoiberg also gave a rundown of how the day and night unfolded.

He confirmed that he was checked out by an on-site doctor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse before the game. Hoiberg underwent a thorough examination. He was even taken in for an X-ray, he said, to check out his lungs. That X-ray came back "perfectly clear," Hoiberg said, and he was cleared to coach.

"I think we were all still learning at that time," Hoiberg said of the night.

Hoiberg also confirmed what assistant Bobby Lutz told the Raleigh News and Observer last week: that a Big Ten official came to Nebraska and said Hoiberg had to leave the floor at the under 4 minutes media timeout.

"So I walked out, they took me to the hospital, they did a test, which thankfully I tested negative," Hoiberg said. "I tested positive for influenza A, which I know is a very serious condition. But I had a very mild case of it and got over it within a couple days."

Hoiberg was back to full health in time to see the sports world shut down piece by piece. Now, with his players scattered around the country, he's back at work trying to build a roster for next season while surrounded by an environment of unknowns.