Hoiberg recounts surreal night at Big Ten basketball tournament

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is always 20/20.
And looking back, Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio show that it's easy to understand the concern generated by the images of Hoiberg first looking ill on the sidelines, then leaving the game, during the Huskers' loss to Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament.
"Had I known then what I know now," Hoiberg said, "I definitely would not have gone out there and coached that game."
Hoiberg's 10 minutes on the radio Thursday marked his first public comments since before the Huskers left for Indianapolis.
Well, as public as comments can get when everyone is confined to their homes doing video calls into the local radio show.
Nebraska's game and Hoiberg's exit were just part of a night that will live in infamy in the sports world. The NBA suspended its season during the second half of the Nebraska-Indiana game after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Already momentum was building for conferences to cancel their tournaments at a time when precious few people fully understood what was coming.
Hoiberg was part of that group, he admitted.
"I wasn't glued to CNN or the nightly news," Hoiberg said. "I was trying to get my team prepared to go out and play and finish out the season the right way."
Hoiberg also gave a rundown of how the day and night unfolded.
He confirmed that he was checked out by an on-site doctor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse before the game. Hoiberg underwent a thorough examination. He was even taken in for an X-ray, he said, to check out his lungs. That X-ray came back "perfectly clear," Hoiberg said, and he was cleared to coach.
"I think we were all still learning at that time," Hoiberg said of the night.
Hoiberg also confirmed what assistant Bobby Lutz told the Raleigh News and Observer last week: that a Big Ten official came to Nebraska and said Hoiberg had to leave the floor at the under 4 minutes media timeout.
"So I walked out, they took me to the hospital, they did a test, which thankfully I tested negative," Hoiberg said. "I tested positive for influenza A, which I know is a very serious condition. But I had a very mild case of it and got over it within a couple days."
Hoiberg was back to full health in time to see the sports world shut down piece by piece. Now, with his players scattered around the country, he's back at work trying to build a roster for next season while surrounded by an environment of unknowns.
"A scary time," he said. "Obviously a very scary time for all of us with what's going on in the world right now."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!