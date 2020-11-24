Hoiberg outlines potential starters ahead of opener; NU will test for virus Tuesday night

Fred Hoiberg hasn't decided on a starting lineup yet for the Nebraska men's basketball team's season opener, but he's close.
A group of six Huskers — Trey McGowens, Dalano Banton, Teddy Allen, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Yvan Ouedraogo and Lat Mayen — comprise the group NU's starting lineup against McNeese State will come from, Hoiberg said Tuesday.
Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo started 54 games between them last season for the Huskers, while the other four players will all pull on the Nebraska jersey for the first time.
Hoiberg said he felt he has several players who could be starters, and that role acceptance would be a key to Nebraska having a successful season.
Hoiberg said Nebraska will undergo one more round of COVID-19 testing at 7 p.m. Tuesday night and should get the results back later in the evening. Going back to June, NU has had two positive cases, neither of which are active.
Final nonconference tip time set: Nebraska's Dec. 9 game against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will tip off at 6:15 p.m. and be televised on ESPNU.
The game was the only Husker nonconference tilt that did not yet have a start time or network. The 6:15 tip means the Huskers will play consecutive evening games to round out the nonconference schedule. NU is slated to take on Creighton at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.
Nebraska is slated to play just one other night game in its truncated nonconference schedule. The Huskers will host South Dakota for an 8 p.m. tip Dec. 1.
Of NU's four other nonconference games, two will start at 11 a.m., including Wednesday's season opener against McNeese State, while two more will start at 1 p.m.
Husker coach Fred Hoiberg is scheduled to meet with the media later this morning to preview the season-opening Golden Window Classic.
