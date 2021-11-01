Hoiberg on the radio: NU feels 'a little bit better' about rotation; praise for McGowens and Tominaga; shooting goals

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg made an hourlong appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Monday night, touching on a number of topics as NU counts down the days to its 2021-22 regular-season opener Nov. 9 against Western Illinois.
Here's a look at a few of the highlights from Hoiberg's appearance.
* The head coach said he "feels a little bit better" about where Nebraska is with its rotation heading into the season opener. A clear top nine emerged in the Huskers' two exhibition games: Alonzo Verge, Trey McGowens, Bryce McGowens, Lat Mayen, Derrick Walker, C.J. Wilcher, Keisei Tominaga, Wilhelm Breidenbach, and Keon Edwards.
* Of Bryce McGowens, Hoiberg said he was "very proud" of the way the freshman kept looking for his shot even while struggling offensively in Nebraska's two exhibition games. After going 2-for-8 for four points against Peru State, McGowens finished 5-for-13 with a pair of three-pointers and 15 points against Colorado.
The performance included a pair of late buckets to help the Huskers salt the game away.
"It's huge for his confidence going into the opener, knocking down a couple late," Hoiberg said. "He's going to be an important part of what we're doing."
* Speaking of important parts, Hoiberg had more praise for Keisei Tominaga, who has been a fan favorite since NU's Opening Night event in early October.
"We knew coming in he would have an impact on our team," Hoiberg said. "I don't think any of us thought he would have the role he's going to."
Tominaga had eight points on 3-for-5 shooting against Colorado, including a long three-pointer in transition during Nebraska's opening blitz that forced a CU timeout.
"He's a guy we have to find in transition. He's got to be the first guy we're looking for down the floor," Hoiberg said.
*Tominaga is part of what Nebraska hopes is an across-the-board upgrade in Nebraska's outside shooting weapons. In fact, one listener Monday asked Hoiberg if the Huskers had a goal to lead the nation in three-point shooting this season.
"That's not necessarily a goal," Hoiberg said. "If it happens, great, but it's not a goal. If you can get good looks, open ones, you're going to make a high percentage of them."
* Nebraska will take Tuesday off from practice, one of two more off days the Huskers, by NCAA rule, must take before the season opener. Nebraska's coaches will be on the road recruiting Tuesday.
Photos: Husker men show off offense in exhibition win against Buffs
