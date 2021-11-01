Hoiberg on the radio: NU feels 'a little bit better' about rotation; praise for McGowens and Tominaga; shooting goals

"We knew coming in he would have an impact on our team," Hoiberg said. "I don't think any of us thought he would have the role he's going to."

Tominaga had eight points on 3-for-5 shooting against Colorado, including a long three-pointer in transition during Nebraska's opening blitz that forced a CU timeout.

"He's a guy we have to find in transition. He's got to be the first guy we're looking for down the floor," Hoiberg said.

*Tominaga is part of what Nebraska hopes is an across-the-board upgrade in Nebraska's outside shooting weapons. In fact, one listener Monday asked Hoiberg if the Huskers had a goal to lead the nation in three-point shooting this season.

"That's not necessarily a goal," Hoiberg said. "If it happens, great, but it's not a goal. If you can get good looks, open ones, you're going to make a high percentage of them."

* Nebraska will take Tuesday off from practice, one of two more off days the Huskers, by NCAA rule, must take before the season opener. Nebraska's coaches will be on the road recruiting Tuesday.

