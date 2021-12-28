Hoiberg on the radio: COVID postponements 'inevitable'; Dawson joins program; NU returns to practice

"So you just cross your fingers and hopefully stay healthy."

If players have any symptoms, they are tested, Hoiberg said. Nebraska has had multiple players miss practices with illness, but no Huskers have tested positive for COVID.

Hoiberg was also hopeful the new CDC guidelines shortening isolation time for positive cases to five days would help as well.

"It sounds like a lot of the cases right now, especially with younger people, they are asymptomatic," Hoiberg said. "And if that's the case, and you test negative within five days — I think last year it was 18 days (with the Big Ten's protocols). It was a long time. It was almost three weeks before the player could get back on the floor. So if they shorten it to this amount of time, it's going to benefit everybody."

Dawson joins team: Denim Dawson, a member of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class, arrived in Lincoln this week and will begin practicing with the Huskers on Wednesday as an early enrollee, Hoiberg said.

Dawson will redshirt for the remainder of the current season, giving him four years of eligibility beginning next season.