Hoiberg on the radio: COVID postponements 'inevitable'; Dawson joins program; NU returns to practice

COVID-19 related postponements are going to be "inevitable," Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday night during his appearance on the Huskers Radio Network.
Hoiberg's comments came hours after the Big Ten Conference issued its revised COVID-19 forfeiture policy, which calls for teams to reschedule games if they aren't able to play because of COVID rather than taking an automatic forfeit.
"Good thing is we've got a lot of experience with that based on last season with how many games we had to restructure and reschedule," said Hoiberg, recalling NU's stretch of 14 games in 28 days last year.
There are currently 66 teams shut down due to COVID, Hoiberg said, and the virus has already made its way through multiple Big Ten teams.
Ohio State, Nebraska's Sunday opponent, is currently making its way back from a COVID pause and hasn't played since Dec. 11. The Buckeyes are expected to be in Lincoln. Penn State, Wisconsin, and Illinois are also dealing with COVID issues, though Wisconsin is expected to return to the floor Wednesday.
"Certain teams already in our league, it's gone through their team, so they're not going to have to deal with it," Hoiberg said. "But a lot of us, it has not gone through us yet.
"So you just cross your fingers and hopefully stay healthy."
If players have any symptoms, they are tested, Hoiberg said. Nebraska has had multiple players miss practices with illness, but no Huskers have tested positive for COVID.
Hoiberg was also hopeful the new CDC guidelines shortening isolation time for positive cases to five days would help as well.
"It sounds like a lot of the cases right now, especially with younger people, they are asymptomatic," Hoiberg said. "And if that's the case, and you test negative within five days — I think last year it was 18 days (with the Big Ten's protocols). It was a long time. It was almost three weeks before the player could get back on the floor. So if they shorten it to this amount of time, it's going to benefit everybody."
Dawson joins team: Denim Dawson, a member of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class, arrived in Lincoln this week and will begin practicing with the Huskers on Wednesday as an early enrollee, Hoiberg said.
Dawson will redshirt for the remainder of the current season, giving him four years of eligibility beginning next season.
"Really excited about Denim, and a big part of it is because of his toughness," Hoiberg said. "When Matt (Abdelmassih) and I went out and watched him in LA, that's the first thing that stood out — he's a throwback style of player. Great communicator, was in a stance. You don't see a lot of that out of younger players in today's generation."
Dawson is the first of NU's four-member 2022 class to arrive on campus. Blaise Keita, Ramel Lloyd and Jamarques Lawrence are set to arrive this summer.
"A guy that can make a shot, really, really high-flying athlete," Hoiberg said of Dawson. "So he'll bring us a good level to practice. This is a good opportunity for him to see what this level is all about, and then hopefully make a big impact next year."
Huskers return to practice: Nebraska got back on the practice floor Monday night after four days off for the holiday break. The first few practices will be centered around conditioning, Hoiberg said, before getting into Ohio State prep later in the week.
The Huskers spent four hours at the Hendricks Training Complex on Tuesday, Hoiberg said, 2½ hours on the court, and another hour and a half on conditioning.
