Hoiberg leaves bench late in game; Huskers quarantined in locker room after loss to Indiana

It was a surreal scene in a surreal season for the Huskers.

As far as the actual game, Indiana closed the first half with a 16-1 run to erase an improbable Nebraska lead, and the Hoosiers went on to end the Huskers’ season with an 89-64 win in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Nebraska (7-25) led 33-26 and wasn’t backing down from a Hoosiers squad that absolutely could not afford a loss in its efforts to lock up a NCAA Tournament bid.

As news spread that first the Big Ten would stop allowing fans into its games after Wednesday night, and then early in the second half that the NBA had suspended its season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game became secondary.

It became more so when the Big Ten broadcast revealed Hoiberg was coaching while ill, and cameras caught him at one point sitting on the bench with his head down trying to collect himself. Hoiberg left the bench late in the game.

But the teams played on, and Nebraska’s lack of horses doomed it one final time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Huskers ended their season on a 17-game losing streak, and the last one looked like most of the others, even against an opponent it had played as close as any in two previous games this season.