Hoiberg latest college coach to join minority leadership initiative

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday joined a growing list of college coaches who have pledged to be a part of the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative.
The initiative, first announced in mid-July, includes more than 70 college coaches and will "provide minorities a jumpstart to their careers through practical experiences and opportunities to build their network," according to a news release.
Coaches such as Hoiberg will serve as points of reference for minority candidates to get experience in collegiate athletics through a variety of athletic department positions.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker are co-chairs of the initiative. Coaches involved will commit to fund paid entry-level jobs on their own campuses.
Hoiberg is the eighth Big Ten men's basketball coach to join the initiative. The others are Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Purdue's Matt Painter, Maryland's Mark Turgeon, Indiana's Archie Miller, Rutgers' Steve Pikiell, Penn State's Pat Chambers and Illinois' Brad Underwood.
That group joins a list of 71 college football and basketball coaches across the nation, including some of the biggest names in the two sports: Mike Krzyzewski, Nick Saban, Roy Williams, Dabo Swinney, Dana Altman, Bill Self, Jim Boeheim and Mark Few.
The McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative is a part of the McLendon Foundation. The foundation is named for John McLendon, who was the first African-American college coach elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. McLendon was a two-time inductee after also being the first African-American coach in a professional league. He was also the first African-American to graduate from the University of Kansas, in 1936.
McLendon's coaching career included stops at North Carolina College, Hampton Institute, Tennessee A&I, Kentucky State, and Cleveland State.
The McLendon Scholarship, through the foundation of the same name, has long honored McLendon with eight postgraduate scholarships per year for minority candidates planning to pursue a master’s degree in athletics administration or sports management.
