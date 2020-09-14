Hoiberg latest college coach to join minority leadership initiative

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday joined a growing list of college coaches who have pledged to be a part of the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative.

The initiative, first announced in mid-July, includes more than 70 college coaches and will "provide minorities a jumpstart to their careers through practical experiences and opportunities to build their network," according to a news release.

Coaches such as Hoiberg will serve as points of reference for minority candidates to get experience in collegiate athletics through a variety of athletic department positions.

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker are co-chairs of the initiative. Coaches involved will commit to fund paid entry-level jobs on their own campuses.

Hoiberg is the eighth Big Ten men's basketball coach to join the initiative. The others are Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Purdue's Matt Painter, Maryland's Mark Turgeon, Indiana's Archie Miller, Rutgers' Steve Pikiell, Penn State's Pat Chambers and Illinois' Brad Underwood.