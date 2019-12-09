Hoiberg laments NU's mentality against Creighton as Huskers prepare for challenging weekend

The work never stops when you're trying to build a program.
So with his weekly coach's show scheduled for Monday night, Fred Hoiberg called in from the road while out recruiting for the Nebraska men's basketball team.
While he lamented the way his team started the game against Creighton, falling behind 37-7 in the first half before eventually losing by 19, Hoiberg said the Huskers responded with a good practice Monday.
And the Huskers did so with a new understanding of just what it takes to compete away from home.
"It's a mindset. You have to get yourself ready to go out there and play on the road," Hoiberg said. "Hopefully we play better at Indiana and we can get off to a better start."
A trip to Indiana is scheduled for later in the week, when the Huskers will leave for Bloomington, Indiana, on Thursday to play Indiana on Friday night. NU will then return to play Purdue on Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's Big Ten basketball. It is what it is," Hoiberg said. "We have to be ready to go if we want a chance."
Part of that mindset starts away from the court. Hoiberg relayed a story from his playing days with the Indiana Pacers that illustrated his thinking behind taking point guard Cam Mack out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Creighton.
Mack was one minute late to the team bus from the hotel to the arena, Hoiberg said Saturday, which led to his benching.
"When I played for Larry Bird ... I always remember what he said in that first team meeting," Hoiberg said. "He said 'I played 13 years in this league and I was never late one time for anything — any appointment, any bus, any shootaround, any game time.'
"If you got a guy that's arguably a top 10 player of all time that was always on time, then certainly we could be on time. And that is the number one most important rule that I have, is being on time. The decision was easy not to start Cam."
Mack or no Mack, Hoiberg said Nebraska was "stagnant" on offense in the early stages against Creighton. That led to poor shot selection, which led to rushed shots, which led to Creighton revving up its transition game.
Soon enough, things were out of hand.
"All these are learning opportunities for our group," Hoiberg said. "We've just got to learn from it and hope we get better the next time out."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.