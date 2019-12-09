Hoiberg laments NU's mentality against Creighton as Huskers prepare for challenging weekend

The work never stops when you're trying to build a program.

So with his weekly coach's show scheduled for Monday night, Fred Hoiberg called in from the road while out recruiting for the Nebraska men's basketball team.

While he lamented the way his team started the game against Creighton, falling behind 37-7 in the first half before eventually losing by 19, Hoiberg said the Huskers responded with a good practice Monday.

And the Huskers did so with a new understanding of just what it takes to compete away from home.

"It's a mindset. You have to get yourself ready to go out there and play on the road," Hoiberg said. "Hopefully we play better at Indiana and we can get off to a better start."

A trip to Indiana is scheduled for later in the week, when the Huskers will leave for Bloomington, Indiana, on Thursday to play Indiana on Friday night. NU will then return to play Purdue on Sunday.

"It's Big Ten basketball. It is what it is," Hoiberg said. "We have to be ready to go if we want a chance."