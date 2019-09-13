It's not just season tickets that are sold out ahead of Fred Hoiberg's first season as the men's basketball coach at Nebraska.
The Huskers also "sold out" Pinnacle Bank Arena for Sept. 27's "Opening Night" event, an evening that is set to include a performance from rapper Rick Ross and a live scrimmage, and will assuredly be a huge recruiting opportunity as Hoiberg's program begins official preseason preparations.
The university announced Friday afternoon that it had filled the 12,500 available seats for the event and that none remained, making the event a "sellout" even though tickets weren't actually, technically sold.
When the event was first publicized, NU didn't sell the second bowl. When the lower bowl filled, the school decided to open up the upper levels. Now those are gone, too.
So, Friday night in the Railyard before the Nebraska football team takes on Ohio State the next day, will be a hot one. It will represent a major recruiting opportunity not only for the men's basketball team, but also for Scott Frost's football program, which is expected to have upwards of 10 official visitors (some of whom may be in Lincoln in time for the event) and the women's basketball program, too.