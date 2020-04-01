Hoiberg gives statement on Husker hoops season, thanks health care workers

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has kept a low profile since the Huskers' season ended and the sports world began to stop at the Big Ten Tournament.
But Hoiberg did release a statement through the team's Twitter account Wednesday morning, one day before the one-year anniversary of his introductory press conference at NU.
"When I was hired, I spoke about a program built for long term success. I knew that the first year would be a challenging one," Hoiberg said in the statement. "I appreciated the consistent effort our guys displayed.
"Most importantly, I felt that as a program we laid the foundation of who we want to be. I am confident in and excited for the direction we are heading."
Nebraska finished 7-25 in 2019-20, ending the season on a 17-game losing streak. The number of losses and number of consecutive losses were both program records.
However, Nebraska will gain the services of three sit-out transfers in Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker, as well as junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen, graduate transfer Kobe Webster, and Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, who will likely apply for a waiver to gain immediate eligibility.
The Huskers also remain active on the recruiting trail, despite the limitations necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Although this time of year is a critical period for recruiting, we all are facing real life challenges that require focus," Hoiberg said. "I share my appreciation to all the first responders, health care workers, and all who are trying to end this terrible pandemic."
