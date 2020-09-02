Hoiberg favors late-November start to season; likes what he's seen from team so far in workouts

You might be curious as to when the college basketball season will actually start.
Fred Hoiberg is, too.
Speaking on Sports Nightly Wednesday, Hoiberg sounded like many who follow the sport and are waiting for an update on when things can officially get underway.
"We're just trying to plan, and there's so many scenarios that are out there right now," Hoiberg said. "I don't know when we're going to start. I don't know if anyone does."
A report from CBS Sports earlier in the day revealed that Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, is the date preferred by the NCAA men's and women's basketball oversight committees. That would put the start of official practice at Oct. 14.
And that would be just fine with Hoiberg. Nebraska's fall semester ends on Nov. 25, meaning the student body will head home for the duration of the school year.
"It creates the best opportunity to create some type of a bubble and isolate players. So hopefully we'll go through with that," Hoiberg said. "But we're just trying to keep everybody fresh right now, not have the burnout factor, and keep them ready to go if we do open at that time."
Hoiberg seems to like the team he'll put on the floor whenever the season does start. There have been no COVID-19 cases to slow things down or cause a pause in practices. Recently, the Huskers were able to begin full team workouts with the entire roster back on campus.
The Huskers have done a good job of not "risking contamination," as Hoiberg put it, by mostly hanging out with each other and staying away from large gatherings.
That may run counter to what most college students want to do, but it's worked out for NU so far.
"We felt that it was the right move to start getting them back on the court together doing team workouts, and it's been really good," Hoiberg said. "I've been really impressed by the work ethic of this team. I just love their competitive spirit."
Hoiberg likes some of the numbers he's seeing in practice as well.
He's been putting the Huskers through a drill he picked up from his time in the NBA, in which each player shoots 100 three-pointers. It's something he used while working for the Minnesota Timberwolves when they were looking at pre-draft prospects.
As football stumbles forward, college hoops is looking for ways to put on a season. And yes, talks of 'bubble' floating around
And the other day, Hoiberg said, 6-foot-9 transfer forward Lat Mayen made 86 threes in 100 tries.
"I've never seen that," Hoiberg said.
In a Twitter exchange later that evening, guard Kobe Webster said he mad 74 threes in the same drill. Teddy Allen, Hoiberg said, has been "awesome". So good at getting the ball in the basket is Allen, the coach said, that he even lets the Boys Town product shoot mid-range shots .
"Which I'm not in love with, but if you show me you can make them at a high percentage, then I'll let you shoot them," Hoiberg said.
Another player who has impressed, Hoiberg said, has been Pitt transfer Trey McGowens.
The biggest news, involving McGowens, however, will come off the court over the course of the next several weeks. The Huskers are planning to submit a waiver to the NCAA this week to try and get McGowens immediately eligible this season.
No matter who ends up taking the floor, Hoiberg's second Husker team appears to be moving in the right direction.
"I'm excited about them. We're much longer, and we've got more athleticism on this team. We're still obviously trying to figure everything out this early in the process, but I think we've got good versatility as well," Hoiberg said. "The thing is, I've seen a high basketball IQ with a lot of these guys."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
