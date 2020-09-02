Hoiberg favors late-November start to season; likes what he's seen from team so far in workouts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You might be curious as to when the college basketball season will actually start.

Fred Hoiberg is, too.

Speaking on Sports Nightly Wednesday, Hoiberg sounded like many who follow the sport and are waiting for an update on when things can officially get underway.

"We're just trying to plan, and there's so many scenarios that are out there right now," Hoiberg said. "I don't know when we're going to start. I don't know if anyone does."

A report from CBS Sports earlier in the day revealed that Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, is the date preferred by the NCAA men's and women's basketball oversight committees. That would put the start of official practice at Oct. 14.

And that would be just fine with Hoiberg. Nebraska's fall semester ends on Nov. 25, meaning the student body will head home for the duration of the school year.

"It creates the best opportunity to create some type of a bubble and isolate players. So hopefully we'll go through with that," Hoiberg said. "But we're just trying to keep everybody fresh right now, not have the burnout factor, and keep them ready to go if we do open at that time."