Hoiberg faces the heat during monthly radio appearance

It didn't take long for Fred Hoiberg's Monday radio appearance to get down to it.

The first caller of the evening, a few minutes into Hoiberg's appearance on the Huskers Radio Network, started on a rant before eventually asking Hoiberg, "man to man, can you justify that you should still be here?"

Hoiberg's Huskers sit at 6-17 and 0-12 in the Big Ten, with losses in 15 of their last 16 games. NU is 0-16 against power conference foes this season and has lost 19 consecutive such games dating to last season. The Huskers are 5-48 against Big Ten opponents in Hoiberg's tenure, with two of those losses in the Big Ten tournament.

And the latest loss was perhaps the worst of the bunch — a blowout loss at home to Northwestern during which the Huskers trailed by as many as 34 points against the Big Ten's 11th-place team.

"That was about as hard of one as I've been through," Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg did his best to answer the caller's question. He ran down Nebraska's back-to-back strong recruiting classes. He attempted to stick up for his players. He reiterated his own frustrations.

"We're going to do everything we can to get right. I understand the frustration of everybody, and again, I can promise you nobody is more frustrated than I am as far as going out there and trying to go out there and get our guys to play the right way and find a way to compete and get over the hump and win games," Hoiberg said. "And that's our job for the next games is to do everything we can to give ourselves an opportunity to win and give ourselves something good about to head into the offseason."

Whether Hoiberg gets another offseason with NU has become a topic of discussion that only grows louder with each successive defeat.

"As far as where we are right now, obviously going into this season we did have high expectations for this team after taking over what we did and basically putting a team together in a very short amount of time in Year 1," Hoiberg said.

McGowens earns fifth player of the week nod: Another week, another award for Bryce McGowens.

Nebraska's freshman guard on Monday was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second consecutive week and the fifth time overall this season.

While the Huskers' season continues to trend down, McGowens has continued his rise. He scored 24 points and added six rebounds, three steals and an assist against Michigan last week, becoming the first freshman in school history with four consecutive 20-point games.

Against Northwestern, McGowens finished with 10 points, three rebounds and one assist.

McGowens and Michigan State's Max Christie each have five freshman of the week nods this season, meaning they've combined to win 10 of 13 freshman of the week awards thus far.

