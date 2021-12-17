Hoiberg declines comment on Husker hoops rumors, addresses Abdelmassih's health

"I am aware of recent public speculation regarding our men's basketball program. Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men's basketball program.

"Coach Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules."

Hoiberg on Friday also provided an update on assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih, who has been on leave since Dec. 6 to address health concerns. Abdelmassih was also a part of the early week rumor mill.

Abdelmassih visited the Nebraska basketball offices Thursday, Hoiberg said, and the team and staff continues to put his health first.

"He's had a lot of things that you guys can't even imagine have happened to him that he needed to focus on to get himself right from a health standpoint," Hoiberg said. "I'm not going to get into specifics. That's not my job. But Matt has had some serious issues that he needed to take care of in order to get himself healthy for his long run."

Abdelmassih's potential return to the Husker sideline and the recruiting trail remains up in the air, and Hoiberg on Friday seemed content to let that timeline play out at its own pace.