Hoiberg declines comment on Husker hoops rumors, addresses Abdelmassih's health

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has had enough to deal with trying to pull his team out of the early-season nosedive that has seen the Huskers lose four games in a row and back-to-back contests by more than 30 points each.
With eight days between games, the Huskers would have a chance to get in the practice gym and focus on themselves as they prepared to take on Kansas State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Instead, Hoiberg found himself and his team at the center of internet rumors early in the week that gained enough steam that Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts released a statement while Hoiberg was on the road recruiting.
The rumors centered largely on the Huskers being the subject of a potential story, set to come out Friday, from a national news outlet detailing potential improprieties in the program related to any number of things, depending on which social media user had the latest "update."
As of Friday afternoon, that story had yet to materialize.
"I've never really concerned myself with rumors," Hoiberg said during his Friday morning news conference. "And I'll let what Trev said with his statement speak on behalf of our department."
Alberts' statement read as follows.
"I am aware of recent public speculation regarding our men's basketball program. Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men's basketball program.
"Coach Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules."
Hoiberg on Friday also provided an update on assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih, who has been on leave since Dec. 6 to address health concerns. Abdelmassih was also a part of the early week rumor mill.
Abdelmassih visited the Nebraska basketball offices Thursday, Hoiberg said, and the team and staff continues to put his health first.
"He's had a lot of things that you guys can't even imagine have happened to him that he needed to focus on to get himself right from a health standpoint," Hoiberg said. "I'm not going to get into specifics. That's not my job. But Matt has had some serious issues that he needed to take care of in order to get himself healthy for his long run."
Abdelmassih's potential return to the Husker sideline and the recruiting trail remains up in the air, and Hoiberg on Friday seemed content to let that timeline play out at its own pace.
"It's all of us, guys. This is a crazy, stressful business, and when you have somebody more than a co-worker, a friend, a lifelong friend, getting healthy is the No. 1 priority," Hoiberg said. "And that's our focus with Matt."
Photos: No. 18 Auburn and Nebraska meet on the hardwood in Atlanta
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.