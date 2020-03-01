Historically bad free-throw performance sends Husker hoops to loss in home finale

The Nebraska men's basketball team went an unfathomable 8-for-30 at the free-throw line and fell to Northwestern 81-76 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In losing for a school-record 14th consecutive time, the Huskers (7-22, 2-16 Big Ten), committed a season-high 21 turnovers.

The Huskers are the only team since at least the 2010-11 season with at least 30 free throw attempts in a game to shoot worse than 30 percent at the line.

MEN'S HOOPS SUNDAY Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT

Overtime started with a 7-0 Northwestern run as Nebraska failed to get a shot off and turned it over twice.

Nebraska used an 11-2 run in the last four minutes to go from down six to up two. Senior Haanif Cheatham buried a couple threes in the spurt.

Then, after a pair of Pat Spencer free throws tied the game at 67, Nebraska committed a turnover and Northwestern shot an airball at the buzzer to send the game to the extra period.