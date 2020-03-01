You are the owner of this article.
Historically bad free-throw performance sends Husker hoops to loss in home finale
top story

Historically bad free-throw performance sends Husker hoops to loss in home finale

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 3.1

Nebraska guard Charlie Easley (30) fouls Northwestern’s Ryan Young (15) as teammate Yvan Ouedraogo (24) defends in the first half Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Nebraska men's basketball team went an unfathomable 8-for-30 at the free-throw line and fell to Northwestern 81-76 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In losing for a school-record 14th consecutive time, the Huskers (7-22, 2-16 Big Ten), committed a season-high 21 turnovers.

The Huskers are the only team since at least the 2010-11 season with at least 30 free throw attempts in a game to shoot worse than 30 percent at the line.

Overtime started with a 7-0 Northwestern run as Nebraska failed to get a shot off and turned it over twice.

Nebraska used an 11-2 run in the last four minutes to go from down six to up two. Senior Haanif Cheatham buried a couple threes in the spurt.

Then, after a pair of Pat Spencer free throws tied the game at 67, Nebraska committed a turnover and Northwestern shot an airball at the buzzer to send the game to the extra period.

Cheatham scored 20 to lead Nebraska while Dachon Burke had 19.

Freshman Yvan Ouedraogo finisehd with 11 points and 19 rebounds, the latter number a Pinnacle Bank Arena record.

Miller Kopp led Northwestern with 21 points.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Photos: Huskers fall in OT to Northwestern in last home game of season

The Huskers' losing streak grew to 14 games Sunday after they lost to Northwestern. Journal Star photos by Francis Gardler

1 of 23

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

