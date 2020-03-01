Historically bad free-throw performance sends Husker hoops to loss in home finale

The Nebraska men's basketball team went an unfathomable 8-for-30 at the free-throw line and fell to Northwestern 81-76 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In losing for a school-record 14th consecutive time, the Huskers (7-22, 2-16 Big Ten), committed a season-high 21 turnovers.
The Huskers are the only team since at least the 2010-11 season with at least 30 free throw attempts in a game to shoot worse than 30 percent at the line.
Overtime started with a 7-0 Northwestern run as Nebraska failed to get a shot off and turned it over twice.
Nebraska used an 11-2 run in the last four minutes to go from down six to up two. Senior Haanif Cheatham buried a couple threes in the spurt.
Then, after a pair of Pat Spencer free throws tied the game at 67, Nebraska committed a turnover and Northwestern shot an airball at the buzzer to send the game to the extra period.
Cheatham scored 20 to lead Nebraska while Dachon Burke had 19.
Freshman Yvan Ouedraogo finisehd with 11 points and 19 rebounds, the latter number a Pinnacle Bank Arena record.
Miller Kopp led Northwestern with 21 points.
